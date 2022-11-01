Imran Khan wins by-election as Long March nears





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won another National Assembly seat in a by-election this weekend, officials said on Monday, as he led a so-called ‘long march’ of thousands supporters to Islamabad.

Khan, a retired international cricket star, has been pushing for a snap general election since he was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote, which has put pressure on the government.

His latest victory in the northwest of the country has been confirmed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“We didn’t even run an election campaign for Imran Khan there, but he won by a big margin,” Fawad Chaudhry, a senior Khan aide and former information minister, told the TV station. private HUM News.

The ECP ruled this month that Khan had failed to properly declare the value of gifts he had received from foreign leaders while in office.

Lawyers initially said the decision amounted to a five-year disqualification, but later backtracked.

The case is now before the courts, which last week allowed Khan to challenge the latest by-election.

It is one of several legal battles Khan has been embroiled in since his ousting and comes after winning six of eight seats in a by-election earlier this month.

Individuals can run in multiple constituencies in elections in Pakistan and choose which one to drop out of if they win more than one.

“It is now established that his support has gone national,” political analyst Hasan Askari told AFP.

“For the common man, the benchmark of a government’s success is sustenance and economy, and the current government has failed in these areas.”

Khan was elected to power in 2018 on an anti-corruption platform by an electorate weary of dynastic politics.

But his mismanagement of the economy – and his estrangement with a soldier accused of having contributed to his rise – sealed his fate.

Since then, he has railed against the establishment and the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which he says was imposed on Pakistan by a “conspiracy” involving the United States.

Political wrangling has overshadowed relief efforts following the devastating floods that left a third of the country under water – and a repair bill of at least $30 billion.

Pakistan’s economy also remains in a dire state, with high inflation, a nosedive rupee and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Khan is currently leading thousands of supporters in a convoy of cars, trucks and buses from Lahore to reach the capital Islamabad on Friday in a bid to pressure the government to call a snap election.

Its impending arrival puts the capital on edge, with hundreds of shipping containers positioned at key intersections, ready to block walkers if they attempt to storm the government enclave.

