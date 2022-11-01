WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department on Monday announced federal charges against the man who allegedly broke into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ San Francisco home and attacked her 82-year-old husband with a hammer.

If convicted, David DePape could face up to 50 years in prison.

The complaint from the Federal Bureau of Investigations and affidavit on the alleged crime, also released on Monday, revealed new information about the attack which took place in the early hours of Friday morning. He said DePape told officers in an interview that after he found President Pelosi, if she was telling the truth, he planned to let her go, but if she was lying, he planned to break her kneecaps.

DavidDePape reportedly told San Francisco Police Department officers that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be transported to Congress, which would show other members of Congress that there were consequences to actions.

DePape told San Francisco Police Department officers during this interview that he was certain Nancy would not have told the truth, according to the affidavit.

He also explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another person to him, according to the FBI affidavit. This individual has not been identified.

Federal fees

The DOJ charges DePape with one count of assaulting an immediate family member of a U.S. official with intent to retaliate against the official for the performance of his official duties, and a count of attempted kidnapping of a US official for the performance of official duties. The first charge would carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison while the second would carry a maximum sentence of 20 years, if convicted.

These charges are separate from the state criminal charges DePape faces in San Franciscowhich include attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse.

The FBI affidavit released on Monday reveals that during an interview with an SFPD officer inside an ambulance on the way to the hospital, Paul Pelosi said he was asleep when DePape entered his room and said he wanted to talk to Nancy.

When Pelosi told her Nancy wasn’t there, [DePape] said he would sit and wait. Pelosi said his wife wouldn’t be home for several days and then [DePape] reiterated that he would wait, according to the affidavit summary of the Paul Pelosis ambulance interview. Pelosi was able to get into the bathroom, that’s when he was able to call 9-1-1.

During DePapes’ interview with SFPD on Friday, he reportedly told investigators that he broke into the house through a glass door, which was a difficult task that required the use of a hammer.

DePape reportedly told investigators that after waking up Paul Pelosi and asking to see President Pelosi, Paul Pelosi asked how they could resolve the situation and what [DePape] wanted to do.

[DePape] said he wanted to tie up Pelosi so that [DePape] could fall asleep because he was tired from having to carry a backpack to the Pelosi residence, according to the affidavit summary of the DePapes police interview.

After Paul Pelosi was able to access a phone and call 911, DePape reportedly told police he decided not to leave the Pelosi household because, much like the American Founding Fathers with the British, he was struggling with the tyranny without the possibility of surrender.

DePape told police during the interview that Paul Pelosi ran to open the front door after police arrived at the house. Paul Pelosi then grabbed the hammer DePape was holding, after which DePape told police he had no intention of surrendering and would go through Pelosi.

Police intervention

Officers who responded to the 911 call arrived at 2:31 a.m. Friday morning. They then allegedly saw DePape pull the hammer out of Paul Pelosi and hit Paul Pelosi in the head, according to the affidavit.

SFPD officers then immediately entered the house to restrain DePape.

San Francisco Police Department officers reportedly recovered zip ties from the Pelosis bedroom and the hallway near the front door of the Pelosi residence along with a roll of duct tape, white rope, a hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves and a newspaper in Sac à dos DePapes, according to the affidavit.

President Pelosi said in a written statement released Saturday evening that Paul Pelosis’ condition continues to improve “while he is hospitalized and undergoing treatment.

Our children, grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the potentially deadly attack on our pop, President Pelosi wrote. We are grateful for the quick response from law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical treatment he is receiving.

A day after the alleged break-in and assault on Saturday, law enforcement officers spoke with the owner of a garage in Richmond, Calif., where DePape has lived for two years, according to the affidavit.

After obtaining a federal search warrant, law enforcement officers seized two hammers, a sword, and a pair of rubber and cloth gloves from the garage. Officers also allegedly found Department of Motor Vehicle documents, Internal Revenue Service letters and Paypal credit cards belonging to DePape in the garage, according to the affidavit.

Richmond is approximately 19 miles from San Francisco.