Will Donald Trump be allowed to return to Twitter? Elon Musk comments





Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday and answered the question on everyone’s mind: Will he allow Donald Trump to return to the social media site?

“If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump was coming back to this platform, Twitter would make money!” the new Twitter boss tweeted on Monday.

Musk finalized his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter last week. After taking control of the company, he began to clean up by firing its top executives.

In the weeks and months leading up to his purchase of Twitter, Musk, who calls himself a “free speech absolutist”, pledged to restore Trump’s account.

But that can come at a high price.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that several major brands were prepared to sever ties with Twitter if Musk followed through on his plan to allow Trump back on the site.

Musk, who seems aware of what an exodus of advertisers could mean for his company’s bottom line, tried to calm Madison Avenue jitters last week, promising he wouldn’t allow Twitter to sink into a ” hellscape free for all”.

If I had a dollar every time someone asked me if Trump was coming back to this platform, Twitter would make money!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Trump was banned from Twitter, his preferred method of communicating with the masses, following events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Since Musk took over Twitter, celebrities and top athletes, including basketball superstar LeBron James, have been alarmed by the proliferation of hate speech and racial slurs.

Musk responded by referring James to a thread from Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of security and integrity.

Trump was banned from Twitter following the events of January 6, 2021.Getty Images

Over the past 48 hours, we’ve seen a small number of accounts post a ton of Tweets containing slurs and other derogatory terms, Roth tweeted on Saturday. To give you an idea of ​​the scale: over 50,000 Tweets repeatedly using a particular slur came from just 300 accounts.

Roth continued: Almost all of these accounts are inauthentic. We have taken steps to ban users involved in this trolling campaign and we will continue to work to fix it in the days ahead to make Twitter safe and welcoming for everyone.

Nicholas Fuentes, a white nationalist who was banned from Twitter last year, attempted to return to the social media site now that it is owned by Musk only to be pushed back by the platform again.

Musk, who completed the acquisition of the microblogging site last week, had pledged to reinstate Trump.NurPhoto via Getty Images

Musk himself caused a stir when he posted a link to a conspiracy theory surrounding last week’s assault on Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He deleted the tweet in the face of intense backlash.

Trump said on Friday he was glad Twitter was in healthy hands with Musk, but did not mention any prospect of returning to the platform as he touted his own social media app, Truth Social.

Major brands have reportedly threatened to pull their ads from Twitter if Trump is reinstated. Bloomberg via Getty Images

I am very happy that Twitter is now in good hands and no longer run by crazies and radical left maniacs who really hate our country, the 45th president wrote in his post on Truth Social.

On Friday afternoon, Must tweeted that Twitter would form a content moderation council with widely diverse views, adding that no major content or account reinstatement decisions will occur until that council meets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/10/31/will-donald-trump-be-allowed-back-on-twitter-elon-musk-comments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos