The G-20 must not fail – The Diplomat
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia delivered a forceful address to the United Nations General Assembly at the end of September. That week, media speculation about the war in Ukraine, the nuclear switchover has reached its climax, and Retnos’ remarks have received little international media coverage. As Bali prepares to host a gathering of high-level world leaders, the highlights of his speech deserve a closer look.
Indonesia hopes the November 15-16 summit will mark a turning point for the global economy. Retno’s task at the UN was to set the bar high while managing expectations. His message was simple: the G-20 must not fail. Food and fuel shortages, she acknowledged, had clouded prospects for a post-pandemic recovery. She also reminded her audience that the stakes were high: We cannot let the global recovery fall to the mercy of geopolitics.
A new challenge for the G-20 emerged last weekend. Russia drawn of a UN-backed grain deal after a drone attack on its naval fleet in Sevastopol. The price of wheat is expected to soar in international commodity markets. A diplomat familiar with the agreement Told Reuters that the grain deal would likely be the centerpiece of the G-20 negotiations.
The second half of Retno’s speech was devoted to tensions in the South China Sea. She was particularly concerned that mini-side groups had become part of a proxy war between the great powers. By disrupting regional stability, these small alliances undermined the authority of pillars like the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Speaking on behalf of the bloc, which Indonesia chairs this year, the foreign minister said: we refuse to be a pawn in a new cold war.
The offending mini-lateral has not been named. But the target of the pointed remarks of the foreign ministers was obvious. AUKUS, the trilateral pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, has both angered and reassured policymakers in Southeast Asia since its inception a year ago.
A polarizing issue for ASEAN maritime nations is Australia’s decision to build nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS umbrella. The Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam have, overall, supported this decision as a positive development for regional security. Thailand made no official comment. But Malaysia and Indonesia have expressed their apprehensions. At a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart last year, Retno voiced fears about a growing arms race.
Indonesia’s unease over mini-laterals was noted in Beijing. In July, Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo visited China and invited Xi Jinping to the G-20 summit. In a joint statement, China reaffirmed its Support for multilateralism and the centrality of ASEAN. China has also offered to help develop the country’s new capital, Nusantara. Xi’s enthusiastic support for the G-20, ASEAN and infrastructure projects was a vote of confidence in Indonesian regional leadership. An editorial from the Jakarta Post wax lyrical, Jokowi extended the peoples xie xie Mandarin Chinese for the message of thanks to Xi.
ASEAN centrality is an oft-repeated buzzword in Southeast Asian diplomacy. But lately, the 55-year-old alliance has been relegated to the periphery on multiple topics. ASEAN as we know it may have run its course, said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, political scientist at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. AUKUS was a wake-up call on regional security, Noted a leading Singapore think tank. Myanmar is another stumbling block. In his speech at the UN, Retno reported his frustration, saying that ASEAN did not want to be held hostage to the situation in Myanmar. One solution to the dysfunction is for bloc member states to form mini-lateral their own alignments, in order to move forward on key issues of mutual interest.
Retno gave no indication that Indonesia was heading in that direction. His speech reinforced the idea of an ASEAN centrality guided by a new paradigm of collaboration. Rather than signaling a strategic shift, however, the new paradigm appears to be a reaffirmation of the country’s longstanding position neutrality. Author and Jokowi biographer Ben Bland has written that Indonesia’s foreign policy is best understood as a reflection of domestic politics and the president’s preference for practical, incremental change over bold strategy.
How will the new paradigm unfold at the G-20? The call by foreign ministers to approach the summit in a spirit of cooperation is a good start.
