PM Modi will visit the site of the Morbi bridge tragedy today





At least 140 people have been killed after a suspension bridge, a tourist attraction in the town of Gujarats Morbi, collapsed on Sunday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the site of the Morbi tragedy later on Tuesday, November 1, where a British-era suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu River, killing at least 140 people, including 45 and more children of 50 women in the worst human tragedy the state has witnessed in years. According to the details, PM Modi will visit the site where the bridge collapsed on Sunday evening, then visit the civil hospital where some injured people are being treated and hold a situation review meeting. Late Monday night, the Prime Minister held a review meeting at Gandhinagar Raj Bhawan and asked Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and senior state officials to ensure that all assistance is provided to those who are wounded and affected by the calamity. During the review meeting held at the Raj Bhawan, it was decided to observe a day of mourning in the state on November 2 in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate Morbi Bridge incident, a a former princely state and now a large bustling city known for its factories making ceramic tiles, building materials and wall clocks near Rajkot in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. Read also | Editorial | The burden of tragedy: On the tragedy of the Morbi bridge in Gujarat Shocked by the horrific tragedy, the whole town remained closed, mourning the deaths of innocent people, whose weekend walk on the heritage bridge which remained an identity of Morbi for more than a century, ended turned into carnage. Lifeguards on boats search the Machchu River where a pedestrian bridge collapsed on Sunday in Morbi, Gujarat, Tuesday November 1, 2022. | Photo credit: AP

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has continued to face a series of allegations regarding the tragedy and questions have been raised about how a company manufacturing wall clocks, light bulbs and calculators was entrusted with the maintenance of the suspension bridge for 15 years while apparently neglecting the safety aspects. After Congress leaders, who demanded the dismissal of the Chief Minister, who is also the state’s Urban Development Minister, the AAP official and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, also demanded that the Gujarat CM be asked to resign following the tragedy. Questions about the contracting company

Congress leaders and Mr Kejriwal have called on the Gujarat government to clarify what prompted the authorities to select Oreva, who has no previous experience in building or maintaining normal bridges, let alone a highly mechanical suspension bridge, for maintenance and management of 140 year old bridge over the river. On Monday, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera called Gujarat’s urban development department an epicenter of corruption and demanded criminal charges against the minister and other officials for their complicity in the bridge incident. . Workers clean part of the 300-bed hospital ahead of PM Modis’ visit to Morbi. | Photo credit: special arrangement

Leaders of both parties have also sought to corner the ruling party over photos and video clips circulating on social media platforms of the sudden painting and renovation of a civilian hospital ahead of the prime ministers’ visit there. Both sides tweeted photos from the hospital on their official Twitter accounts where workers can be seen cleaning and painting part of the hospital. In images and video clips shared widely on social media platforms, workers were seen cleaning and painting part of the 300-bed hospital, which is land plus a three-story two-storey structure. wings, before the visit of PM Modis.

