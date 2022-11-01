Subramanian Swamy claims Modi and Shah want to give him a ‘Haren Pandya’ and issues veiled threats against PM





On Monday, former BJP MP Rajya Sabha Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to repeat the same lies that biased sections of the media and self-proclaimed “activists” have been peddling for years about Narendra Modi and the former Gujarat Home Minister, Haren Pandya. In his Tweet, which reeked of pure hatred for Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the disgruntled BJP leader claimed the two wanted to ‘plan a Haren Pandya’ on him. He also issued a veiled warning to the two, vowing revenge should any harm befall him. “I hope Modi & Shah aren’t planning a Haren Pandeya on me. If so, I might have to alert my friends. Remember I give as well as I receive. The duo even bluffed the highest authorities of the RSS,” Swamy tweeted. I hope Modi & Shah are not planning a Haren Pandeya on me. If so, I may need to alert my friends. Remember that I give as well as I receive. The duo even bluffed the highest authorities of the RSS. Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 31, 2022 When a Twitter user going by the handle @ginger_bread_s lashed out at Swamy asking if he really blamed Modi and Shah for killing Haren Pandeya, Swamy replied, which clearly seemed like an afterthought. , “Haren Pandeyas deviating from BJP.” Haren Pandeyas dismissed from the BJP. Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 31, 2022 Considering Subramanian Swamy’s hatred for Narendra Modi in recent years after he was sidelined from a ministerial post, his brazen lying comes as no surprise. It is consistent with the scaremongering narrative generated about Narendra Modi and his government by leftist media and so-called secularists. Just that, Swamy should be made aware that the deception he employed to attack Modi is a stale deception that has not only been dismantled but, in fact, also dismissed by the Supreme Court. Haren Pandya was a former BJP minister in the government of Gujarat. He resigned from Cabinet in August 2002, was denied a ticket in the Assembly elections in December 2002, and was assassinated on March 26, 2003. Since then, biased sections of the media and self-proclaimed secularists have claimed that Modi and Shah were behind his murder. In fact, OpIndia released a report in 2018 detailing how leftist media and BJP critics tried to spread misinformation that Amit Shah and/or Modi killed Pandya. We have provided evidence to dispel this error and expose the biased segment of the media. Supreme Court restores conviction of 12 defendants in His Pandya murder case In fact, in 2019, the Supreme Court also restored the conviction and sentenced the 12 people accused of the murder of former Gujarat Home Minister Haren Pandya in 2003. The CBI had claimed that this was done to avenge the 2002 communal riots in the state. In 2011, when the Gujarat HC acquitted the killers, the CBI filed an appeal challenging the Gujarat High Court’s acquittal as wrong. On January 31, 2019, the Supreme Court reserved the verdict on the appeals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/10/subramanian-swamy-claims-modi-shah-planning-to-haren-pandya-on-him-issues-veiled-threat-against-pm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos