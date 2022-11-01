During his Sunday morning broadcast rounds, Michael Gove, the arch-Brexiteer and now Britain’s Cabinet Secretary for Upgrade, repeated a claim he’s made countless times before: Brexit, he said, had been a significant success for this country.
Politics
Rishi Sunak must detox Brexit to save himself
It may seem that little has changed in the attitude of the Conservative parties towards Brexit. After all, the Tories have just promoted Rishi Sunak, who enthusiastically backed Brexit even before Boris Johnson, to the top job. Sunak then controversially reappointed Suella Braverman to the Home Office, a move widely seen as a concession to the more Brexiteful wing of her party. There is also a legislative time bomb in the form of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which unilaterally removes large parts of the divorce agreement that governs trade in Northern Ireland.
And yet a thaw in UK-EU relations not only seems possible now, it’s also Sunaks’ and Tories’ best hope for political survival.
At least two major tectonic shifts have rendered the maximalist demands of the old Tory Brexit playbook redundant and heightened tensions. The first is Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Johnson’s view of post-Brexit growth hinged on a weaker, ossified Europe and a more nimble, free-trading UK that forged closer trade ties with China. It was also featured on a security pivot to the Asia-Pacific region, which was captured in the 2021 integrated review that the government is rapidly rewriting.
Russia’s aggression and China’s growing isolation have changed everything. The UK may not be dependent on Russian gas, but rapidly rising energy and other prices, as well as preparations for potential blackouts, underscore just how much savings British and European are linked and the importance of political and security cooperation.
Then there’s the fact that bond markets are now part of all government decisions impacting the economy, thanks to the fallout from the September 23 mini-budget under the government of Liz Truss. Having promised economic stability and a path to growth, Sunak cannot afford to trouble the markets with talk of breaking an international agreement the UK signed just three years ago.
The Protocol Bill currently being debated in the House of Lords would do just that. Although technical talks with the EU to resolve differences over the protocol have apparently made progress under Truss, compromise is not guaranteed and the EU has made it clear that it will pursue retaliatory measures. if the bill were passed. A trade war would surely attract the attention of bond vigilantes.
There are signs that the new reality has dawned on even the most hard-line Brexiteers. At the Birmingham Party Conference, Steve Baker shocked his Tory colleagues and many others in Dublin and Brussels with a mea culpa: it is with humility that I want to accept and acknowledge that I and others are not not always behaved in a way that encouraged Ireland and the European Union. to trust us to accept that they have legitimate interests, legitimate interests that they were prepared to respect, because they do and we are prepared to respect them, he said. And I’m sorry about that because relations with Ireland are not where they should be and we will have to work extremely hard to improve them and I know we are doing that.
Timing is everything in politics. The Brexit vote came after a long period of austerity and wage stagnation and at a time when Britons had been alarmed by the huge influx of immigrants into Germany in particular. In the 2019 election, Johnson capitalized on both Brexit fatigue and distrust of socialist leader Jeremy Corbyn.
The bakers’ comments treated with suspicion in some circles at least reflect that very different time now. The Conservative Party has probably maximized any political advantage it can get from fighting the Brexit culture wars. There are also costs to having another intra-party brawl over the issue when they look over the electoral cliff.
Where will Sunak pitch his tent? As a leadership candidate this summer, Sunak released a video showing boxes of EU legislation being put through the shredder in a promise to review or repeal all remaining EU laws in his first 100 days. In his first Downing Street speech, he made the Gove-ite promise of an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit.
But lately, there are signs of a more pragmatic approach. The government no longer seems to be in a rush to abandon the 2,400 European laws retained, which would only add to the uncertainty for businesses. Plans for a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron as Sunak, another young leader and former banker, suggest greater awareness of the importance of cross-Channel cooperation on issues ranging from energy to immigration and Security.
This does not mean that a compromise solution for Northern Ireland is in the bag. There are many red lines to be drawn. Even with Baker’s apology, there is a determination to press the UK’s case that the protocol needs to be changed. With new elections now likely in Northern Ireland and the threat of violence never far away, it also remains to be seen how any UK-EU deal will impact the institutional stalemate there and whether the government is ready for the time to make compromises and make sure they hold when the inevitable backlash hits.
It would be wrong to blame all of Britain’s current economic problems on Brexit, but on almost every major economic measure, from growth and trade to business climate and investment spending, the exit from EU Britain has added staggering complexity, bureaucracy and cost. The problem was admitting it.
Sunak doesn’t seem ready to go that far. While he may not be able to change the raw reality of Brexit, if he can detoxify it and remove the heat of Brexit as a cultural issue, maybe he can pave the way for real debate on how to mitigate the consequences.
It will prove his much-vaunted pragmatism, but also his ability to run his own party on an issue that has tripped up a long list of predecessors.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was the editorial page editor of The Wall Street Journal Europe.
More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion
