Imran Khan to sue ECP chairman for Rs 10 billion





PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that he will file a 10 billion rupees libel suit against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan, Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The PTI long march is in its fourth day with the resumption of the Kamoke march. Addressing the supporters of the PTI, Imran Khan lambasted the CEC and accused it of acting as a servant of the Sharif family.

He announced that he would send a Rs. 10 billion libel notice to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for taking his name in the Toshkhana reference. He also said he would donate the money to Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Read more: CEC questions Imran Khan’s victory in by-elections

Sikandar Sultan, I will get the money for the damages from you, said Imran Khan.

I will pay the damages I win at the [Shaukat Khanum] Hospital. Sikander Sultan, you have raised a question about my integrity, Imran Khan added.

! ten

#___ pic.twitter.com/Mt9eUQAaPC

— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 31, 2022

PTI leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier announced that he would file a libel suit against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The former prime minister made the announcement while speaking to a private news channel.

“I am going to file a defamation action against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in the Toshakhana reference and foreign funding case,” Imran Khan said in an interview and reiterated his demand for free and fair elections in the country under the direction of the new head of the ECP.

The PTI President regretted that the law is different for the powerful and the powerless in the country. He stressed the need for the rule of law in the country.

Read more: CEC should resign after PMO audio leaks: Imran

Imran Khan has often accused CEC Sikandar of being biased and following orders from the Sharif family. He also called for the resignation of the CEC on numerous occasions.

Last week, the PTI filed a petition in the Supreme Judicial Council against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/imran-khan-to-sue-ecp-chairman-for-rs-10bn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos