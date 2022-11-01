China and Vietnam strive to advance their relationship to a new level; “mutual political trust resists divisive external power”

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, awards Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, the People’s Republic of China Friendship Medal in Beijing, October 31, 2022 Photo : Xinhua

China and Vietnam on Monday agreed to enhance strategic communication, improve political mutual trust, properly handle differences with the aim of raising their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era to a new level as the leader Chinese met with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Beijing.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, welcomed Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the CPV Central Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. The two leaders witnessed the signing of a batch of cooperation documents in multiple fields, which analysts say reflect the high level of political trust and lay the foundation for further deepening of bilateral relations in an international environment. more complicated.

During their meeting, Xi said Nguyen was the first foreign leader he met after the conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress, and it was also Nguyen’s first trip abroad after the 13th. CPV National Congress, which showed that they pay great attention to the relations between the two countries and the two parties.

Xi said as China and Vietnam face new opportunities and challenges, he is willing to work with Nguyen to in-depth exchange of views on socialist construction and developing relations between the two. parties and the two countries.

On Monday, Xi also awarded Nguyen the Friendship Medal of the People’s Republic of China, a medal awarded to foreigners who have made outstanding contributions to China’s socialist modernization, promoting trade and cooperation between China and foreign countries.

Nguyen said he had kept his promise to Xi to visit China for his first international visit after his re-election as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee in January 2021. In November 2017, Xi chose Vietnam as his first destination abroad. after the 19th CPC National Congress.

Following Monday’s talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of cooperation documents on political parties, economy and trade, environmental protection, culture and tourism, justice, customs and local affairs.

Nguyen’s visit to China yields fruitful results, with the signing of cooperation documents in various fields. It also showcases China-Vietnam relations as good comrades, neighbors, partners and friends, said Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. , to the Global Times.

Xu said that it is also a centuries-old tradition that the close relations between the CPC and the CPV have led to good relations between the two countries, which means that even when the two countries face disputes or when other countries outside the region are trying to sow discord between each other, the two sides can help resolve differences and clear up misunderstandings.

Against the background of the international and regional situation resulting in many complex and unpredictable developments and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a negative and multidimensional impact on the global political and economic situation, Nguyen’s visit plays a very important role in improving and deepening Vietnam-China relations, consolidating political trust between the two sides and countries and helping to bring bilateral relations to a new stage of development, said Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai. in an interview with the Nhan Dan newspaper.

Future cooperation

The two leaders agreed to continuously push forward socialist modernization, align development strategies and promote cooperation in various fields, such as medical and health care, green development, digital economy and change. climatic.

For the cause of socialism and China-Vietnam relations, adhering to the right political leadership is paramount, Xi said.

China regards the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and a key region in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and attaches great importance to importance to Vietnam’s role in ASEAN, Xi said.

Nguyen said Vietnam is willing to strengthen the synergy of “Two Corridors and One Economic Circle” and the “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI).

One of the goals of Nguyen’s visit to China is trade and economic cooperation, as China’s huge market offers huge opportunities for Vietnamese industries, especially for agricultural and fishery products, told the Global Times. Sun Xiaoying, a researcher at the Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences.

China has been Vietnam’s largest trading partner for many consecutive years, and Vietnam remains China’s largest trading partner among ASEAN members. According to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, China is Vietnam’s largest importer with sales of some $55.9 billion, 37 times more than in 2002.

Vietnam is not only a key member of ASEAN, but also an important economy participating in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which has been strongly promoted by China and other key economies in the Asia- Pacific, so China and Vietnam have a strong need to strengthen bilateral relations as they see each other as key strategic partners to further boost regional economic recovery and integration, especially when the world is in a state of severe turbulence, analysts said.

Western media have been keen to compare China and Vietnam, and have seemed keen to promote “Made in Vietnam” stories replacing “Made in China” in recent years.

Analysts said China never sees the development of Vietnam or other countries as a threat, and never plans to contain the development of others, like what the United States is doing to China right now. , and Chinese modernization aims to have win-win relationships with other countries. ‘ modernization, so that China will not contain but will help partners like Vietnam to better achieve their modernization and development goals.

Ahead of Nguyen’s visit, China and Vietnam held the 11th meeting of China-Vietnam Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee in October, during which the two countries exchanged views on trade cooperation, investment and industrial chain, while reaching consensus on a series of key issues. regional economic and trade issues.

There are unresolved issues between China and Vietnam, including over the South China Sea, and new ones are emerging, including those related to great power geopolitical games, global supply chain adjustments and the opening in post-COVID-19. But the two sides are also deepening communication on handling their differences to further enhance mutual trust, which will help improve bilateral relations and maintain regional peace and stability, analysts said.

Xu noted that in recent years, Vietnam has played a more prominent role in ASEAN, and better relations between China and Vietnam will not only benefit the two peoples, but also contribute to economic recovery in Asia. , especially in a context of increasing interference from the United States and other outside countries. forces.

China and Vietnam are both socialist countries and have successfully explored the path that meets their national conditions, so whatever difficulties or problems they encounter, they share an important common goal – to ensure that socialism keeps up with the times and resists the impacts from without. forces that threaten their socialist political system, and that is why the two countries are “comrades, neighbours, partners and friends” who are able to handle their problems peacefully and have a common faith in serving their people and safeguarding their regional peace and prosperity, experts noted.