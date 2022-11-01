Jokowi asks for rice problem to be solved in a week, Airlangga: Bulog can absorb more





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto spoke about the government rice reserves or CBP, which are currently considered low. According to him, UImum Company Blog can absorb more rice stocks in accordance with the publication of Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 125 of 2022 regarding the implementation of government food reserves. “With the presidential settlement, Bulog should be able to absorb more rice (for CBP). We will see when that is achieved,” Airlangga said in a written statement quoted Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. According to Airlangga, the regulations gave Bulog the flexibility and flexibility to absorb people’s rice. He is also optimistic that CBP can reach 1 million tons by the end of 2022. As for President Joko Widodo or Jokowi held a rice stock availability meeting with his ministers yesterday at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. He asked presidential aides, especially Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, to check the current state of the national rice stock. Syahrul admitted that Jokowi gave him a week to double-check the factualization of rice data with governors and regents. Indeed, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Commerce have previously made different statements regarding the availability of rice. Syahrul believes that based on the data and balance sheet held by the Ministry of Agriculture, the current national rice is still sufficient. Even according to the forecasts presented by the Central Statistical Agency (BPS), he said, rice production in 2022 will be the highest. Read: Ordered by Jokowi to check national rice stock, Minister of Agriculture: I was given a week He noted that the March-April harvest was the highest, at over 18.3 million tonnes. Moreover, from August to October, according to him, the production of farmers reached more than 13 million tons. “The BPS data also shows that now 60% of the shares are in the hands of the people themselves,” he said. Although he declared the stock of rice safe, Syahrul admitted that Jokowi still ordered him to increase the supply through reserve rice in Bulog. He also promised to ensure the addition of the stock. “I will pursue it in a very short time,” Syahrul said. He hopes that with the currently sufficient stock of rice, price fluctuations can be managed. Syahrul along with Trade Minister Zukifli Hasan, Bulog and the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) will jointly check the availability of rice stocks in the field. “I’m very sure that there is enough availability, even the existing data in 2022 is that the productivity of the land we are planting is very important. Can I ask everyone, we have never heard of land that is puso, right? There’s never been a land that’s been touched to the max, has there?'” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/1651766/jokowi-minta-masalah-beras-beres-dalam-sepekan-airlanggabulog-bisa-serap-lebih-besar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos