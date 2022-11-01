Will beat Nawaz in his own constituency, says Imran





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan vowed on Tuesday to defeat PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in “his own constituency” as the party resumed its “Haqeeqi Azadi March” on the day 5 from Gujranwala.

“Nawaz Sharif, I challenge you, when you come back I will beat you in your own constituency,” Imran said in his first speech of the day.

He also warned the former three-time prime minister that when he returns to Pakistan, “we will take you to Adiala prison from the airport”.

Imran also took aim at former president Asif Ali Zardari and said he should “prepare” for his arrival in Sindh – the PPP’s traditional stronghold.

Adding that people in Sindh “need freedom the most”, Imran warned Zardari that he was “coming after” him in Sindh.

The PTI President reiterated that the time for “true freedom” had arrived and told the march participants that “we will achieve it through justice and fight for the rule of law and justice”.

“This system cannot continue and we will have to change it,” Imran told march participants. “When it is asked who will save Pakistan, the answer is not Imran Khan. It will be you who will save Pakistan and liberate it,” he told the people.

Fawad slams government for ‘additional security measures’

Speaking to the media, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry criticized the government for tightening security measures in the federal capital and claimed that the government had deployed at least 30,000 security officers and released a large sum of money. money to face the march of the party.

He said the government was “not dealing with an enemy nation and they are your people”. Fawad also announced a new schedule for the march.

The PTI leader said that after spending the night in Gujranwala, the march will resume from Pindi Bypass on November 2.

In Gujrat, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi will welcome march participants, Fawad said.

On November 4, the march aims to arrive at Lala Musa and the initial plan to reach Islamabad by Sunday will not be possible, the PTI leader said, adding that the march will no longer be able to pass through Sialkot.

The PTI leader asked Sialkot supporters to join the march along the way because “going to Sialkot would extend the march for 15 days.”

‘200pc bigger than 2014’

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said the march would resume “soon”. He added that party chairman Imran Khan would address supporters at “several places during the trip”.

Faisal also claimed the size of the march was “200% larger” than the party’s 2014 march.

Imran hopes for ‘largest gathering of Pakistanis’

Party chairman Imran Khan said the “Haqeeqi Azadi caravan” had started its journey from Sindh and would join party leadership and supporters in Islamabad.

He expressed hope that it would be the “largest gathering of Pakistanis” in Islamabad.

Haqeeqi Azadi Caravan from Sindh started his journey to join us in Islamabad. InshaAllah, there will be the largest ever gathering of Pakistanis in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/jSSYQ3EhNK

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 1, 2022

Imran ‘wants martial law’

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb accused Imran of “openly inviting the army to overthrow the government” and interfere in politics.

Reacting to the PTI leader’s speech on Monday night, she said Imran had admitted that he would prefer martial law to be imposed in the country.

.Aurangzeb said only ‘humiliation and disgrace’ are written in Imran Khan’s fate, calling him a ‘foreign-funded fitna’ and a ‘coward who only plays tricks’.

fifth day of march

According to PTI leader Musarrat Cheema, the fifth day of the march will start from Chand Da Qila in Gujranwala.

Read the TNP walk to cross sensitive areas

He said the first stop will be at Super Asia Chowk and then they will aim to finish the day by reaching Gondlanwala Chowk via Sheranwala Bagh.

In another tweet earlier, the PTI President appreciated the “welcome and passion of the public” in Eminabad.

The supporters were moving along the GT road at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour, he said, adding that the protesters will pass through the town of Gujranwala today.

Today the reception and the passion of the public in Eminabad. Due to such passion all along the GT road, we drive at around 12 kilometers per hour. So those who are waiting to receive us please adapt accordingly. Tomorrow we will pass through the town of Gujranwala. pic.twitter.com/6s1ShX2DQg

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 31, 2022

The march started from Liberty Chowk in Lahore on October 28 and is heading towards Islamabad, under the leadership of Imran Khan.

In his speech at the end of the fourth day, the PTI leader reiterated that this is a watershed moment for Pakistan to uphold the rule of law in the country.

The nation would not be prosperous until there was justice, and justice equaled freedom, he added.

He urged his followers to follow him to Islamabad whenever possible in any vehicle. “Come on foot if you must. This is the war for freedom, and everyone has to make sacrifices,” he said.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said Karachi supporters would depart for Islamabad via Hyderabad and Sukkur, while the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa convoy would pass through Bada. All these convoys would reach Islamabad to demand free and fair elections in the country, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2384161/pti-resumes-long-march-from-gujranwala-on-day-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos