PM Narendra Modi PRAISE Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, says he is still the most | India News

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised veteran Congressman and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot at an event in Banswara during which he recalled his days as Chief Minister of Gujarat and how they have worked together in the past without any discord. The prime minister also hailed him as “one of the country’s most senior chief ministers and an experienced politician”.

Ashok JI (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CM. He was the oldest of our CM batch. Ashok Ji is still one of the oldest CMs among those sitting on the stage at the moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the rally at Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha in Banswara, Rajasthan.

The struggle and sacrifice of the tribal community has not had its proper place in the history written after independence. Today, the country is rectifying this decades-old mistake. India’s past, present and future are not complete without the tribal community: PM in Banswara, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/wp3ieOJxrQ

ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi also regretted that the struggle and sacrifice of tribal communities did not have their rightful place in written history after independence. Today, the country is rectifying this decades-old mistake. India’s past, present and future are not complete without the tribal community, Prime Minister told Banswara. At every step of our struggle for freedom, pages of history are filled with tribal value, the Prime Minister said.

In response to his speech, Gehlot said Prime Minister Modi is respected around the world because he is the prime minister of a country with deep-rooted democracy.

Gehlot said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes abroad, he gets a great honor. because he is the prime minister of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deeply rooted. “When the world realizes this, they are proud that the prime minister of this country comes to them…” Gehlot said at the Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha event, which recalled the Mangarh massacre in 1913.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the dais with veteran Congress leader Gehlot at the event. The Prime Minister has also declared the Mangarh Dham in Banswara district of Rajasthan as a national monument. It was here that British forces – on November 17, 1913 – slaughtered over 1,500 people from the Bhil tribal community.

CMs from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupendra Patel were also present on the dais. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Prime Minister recalled serving the Mangarh region which is part of Gujarat and informed that Govind Guru spent the last years of his life here, and his energy and knowledge can still be felt in the soil of this earth. .

The Prime Minister recalled that the whole area which was previously barren land turned to greenery after urging everyone through Van Mahotsav’s platform. He thanked the tribal community for their selfless work for the campaign.

Recalling the massacre of 17 November 1913 at Mangarh, the Prime Minister remarked that it was an example of extreme cruelty on the part of British rule in India. “On one side we had the innocent tribals who were seeking independence while on the other it was the British colonial rulers who after encircling the hills of Mangarh slaughtered over fifteen hundred men, women, old people and innocent children in broad daylight,” Prime Minister Modi said.