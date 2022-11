The EU and the Balkan divide

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (right) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leave a joint press conference in Tirana in January. Erdogan was in Albania for talks on strengthening bilateral relations.

European Union and Western Balkan heads of state are due to meet in Tirana on December 6 to discuss the regions’ future, as dramatic developments in Ukraine threaten to reactivate the Balkan divide, among many others. repercussions of the war. European leaders will find themselves, for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the vulnerable field of the Balkans and will have to try to find a way to strike a delicate balance between EU enlargement and growing pro-European feeling among the peoples of these countries. Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine and its increasingly aggressive totalitarian revisionism have shown the Balkan peoples and some of their leaders exactly what the Russians have to offer. They are also increasingly aware of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s true intentions as he seeks to establish himself as a powerful player in their backyard, but also what the EU could bring to the table. . The absence of major players like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz or French President Emmanuel Macron, or even both, would send the wrong message entirely. The momentum is currently favorable and the political leadership of the EU should take the opportunity to reaffirm its firm intention to accelerate the process of accession of the candidate countries. This is the moment of truth for the Western Balkans, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said last week, tacitly urging EU leaders to come to the summit in Albania in force, and thus send a strong message to the peoples of the Balkans that Europe is at their side in these tumultuous times. Schinas is right. The absence of major players like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz or French President Emmanuel Macron or even both would send a completely wrong message. There is a lot at stake, geopolitically, in Europe’s Balkan backyard and there is no more room for betrayal and dithering: two fires are already smoldering, in Bosnia and Herzegovina and in Kosovo, who threaten to ignite things. The peoples of the Western Balkans need to feel that the European umbrella is expanding to protect them too, both at the highest level by speeding up procedures, but also at the practical level with some assistance on the energy front for the help get through the winter. In this area, the Europeans must act as they do at home, given the almost total dependence of the Balkans on Russian gas. The mistake of outrageous delays in the delivery of Covid vaccines allowing Turks, Russians and Chinese to step in and act as good Samaritans, at great geopolitical expense, cannot be repeated here.

