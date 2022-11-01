Put your earrings back on and take your flag! Xi Jinping’s Marriage to Chinese Patriotism and Traditionalism

In 2019, some Chinese viewers relaxing at home may have been surprised by turning on their TVs. The ears of some of the men on their screens were blurred. No, it was not a stain or the result of poor vision, but a deliberate political choice. Three years ago, the Chinese government began systematically blurring the ears of male celebrities with piercings on television programs. Considered unsuitable as public role models, the government labels these celebrities as niangpao often translated as sissy.

However, the roots of this policy are much deeper in a government determined to permanently change the Chinese social landscape. In China, President Xi Jinping and the government are now actively intertwining social values ​​and nationalism through deliberate policies to advance their political means. According to their account, to be truly patriotic, one must adhere to traditional definitions of a man, a woman, and a family member.

Xi and his government’s efforts are motivated by recent Chinese socio-economic developments. China is reaching a point in its economic rise where it can and should begin to focus on the nation’s cultural future. Economic growth alone can no longer appease the people, and Xi has begun to seriously seek other sources of stability for his government. After all, Xi wants the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to remain China’s ruling party for years to come, and to do that, the government needs a stable and enduring ideological base. China is also in an increasingly polarized position internationallyand it is a government priority to both appease the population and exploit these problems for public loyalty.

“Chinese youth will grow up with media that puts the state above the individual, where stories of ideal Chinese households are prioritized over those of individualism and alternative families.”

To address these political concerns, Xi has integrated neo-traditionalism into the CCP’s main political strategy. Politically Speaking of which, neo-traditionalism is reviving old cultural ideals and traditions for use in contemporary political strategy, exactly what Xi did in crafting his party’s ideological framework. Xi has said the outstanding traditional culture is a foundation of countries and nations for continuation and development. To lose it is to cut the lifeline of a country and a nation.

There is also a very important cultural variable to consider. In a country where the family unity is paramount, the government decided that it was crucial to integrate the concept of family dynamics with nationalism. The individual is linked to the family which is linked to the state. Patriotism and familism are constantly intertwined. Thus, the concept of the traditional heterosexual family is vital for the Chinese state.

The concept of family is particularly important in the context of China’s demographic challenges. Marriage and birth rates are dropping drastically, and China’s infamous one-child policy has created a dangerously high gender imbalance in the world. country. These social problems, at least in the eyes of the government, are compounded by changing social attitudes among Chinese youth and greater influence from Western and foreign cultures.

This mixture of political strategy and social pressure represents the government’s efforts to push the country to prioritize traditional gender roles. As expected, media censorship is one of the main soft power strategies of governments. In 2016, as part of a broader crackdown on vulgar, immoral, and unhealthy content, the CCP has banned all on-screen depictions of homosexuals, as well as extramarital affairs, one-night stands, and relationships with minors. In 2019In an effort to resolutely end male niang pao and other anomalous aesthetics, Chinese authorities have begun banning television depictions of male piercings. Piercings have joined masculine ponytails, gore, and tattoos on an ever-growing list of fuzzy aesthetics or strongly applied mosaics as invented by the Chinese internet. Finally in 2021effeminate men in general were banned from television.

This principle of censorship is much deeper than superficial aesthetics. The government is putting more and more pressure on the media to vigorously promote excellent Chinese traditional culture, revolutionary culture and advanced socialist culture. Chinese youth will grow up with media that places the state above the individual, where stories of ideal Chinese households are prioritized over those of individualism and alternative families.

In Along with efforts beyond television, the government shut down more than 6,000 inappropriate websites and more than two million social media accounts and online groups. In 2021, WeChatChina’s most popular social media platforms sparked international controversy after dozens of student-run LGBT+ university accounts at China’s most prestigious universities were shut down.

However, the media remain only one tool among others for the pursuit of cultural homogenization by governments. For instance, Shanghai Pride, China’s oldest and only major LGBT+ event, was shut down in 2020 under pressure from local authorities. Chinese administrators also promoted defeminization initiatives in the education system by prioritizing the creation of future generations that are more masculine. These The initiatives are accompanied by the introduction of traditional Chinese classes across the country and a pre-existing patriotic education forming ideal young students.

While many in the West denounce these initiatives, the Chinese government points to the criticism as vindication. For years, the government warned people against subversive and dangerous foreign values ​​that would eventually cause widespread chaos and instability. In 2019, one of China’s leading research institutions, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, has baselessly concluded that the CIA, in an attempt to destabilize Asia, deliberately brainwashed and emasculated Asian men by creating celebrities in sissy pants. Here, the government explicitly denounces non-traditional behavior as un-Chinese and foreign.

Surprisingly, even in the face of the government’s outlandish conclusions, the Chinese public remains unfazed. Historically, Chinese citizens have not opposed government censorship, fervent nationalism is at an all-time high, and every year more and more Chinese children are growing up happily in a whitewashed climate. There is little widespread resistance.

The real victims of these policies are the Chinese who live outside the government’s cookie-cutter image of an ideal citizen. Millions of Chinese who do not conform to traditionalist views of individuals or families are seen as unpatriotic and Westernized, subject to public marginalization. Millions LGBT+ Chinese remain locked up, subject to sham marriages, conversion therapy and unresolved legal challenges. In do, according to the UN, less than 5% of Chinese LGBT+ come out with family or friends. Like Zhihan rena famous chinese lesbian blogger said, what [the government] is like a denial of our existence how can we try to persuade our parents, to persuade others? When the Chinese government blurs men’s piercings from TV screens, it’s doing more than erasing a fashion piece. It blurs the voices and faces of entire communities by making them silent.