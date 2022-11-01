Power of unity: Prime Minister Modi sees a message in response to the collapse of the Morbi bridge | Latest India News

Standing against the backdrop of the Unity Statue in Gujarats Kevadia, an emotional Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday apologized for the deaths resulting from Sunday’s bridge collapse in Morbi and said the government would leave no stone unturned. effort to carry out relief and rescue operations.

He was speaking during the National Unity Day program organized to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels. Beginning his speech with the Sunday night tragedy, the Prime Minister said Patels’ decision and focus was inspirational in these trying times.

I am in Ekta Nagar, but my mind is focused on the victims of Morbi. Rarely in life would I have felt such pain. On one side is a heart full of pain and on the other is the path of duty and work, he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed that the country stands as one when disaster strikes in any part of the country. Unity was a recurring theme in his speech.

A sense of unity is so deeply rooted in the minds of every citizen that we often do not appreciate this particular aspect. But whenever there is a natural disaster that befalls this country, the whole population is one, he said.

Whether the disaster is in the north or south, east or west does not matter. All of India stands together. Look yesterday. There was an incident at Morbi. After that, everyone in the country prays for those who were victims of the incident. Locals show up to provide support on site or in hospitals. This is the power of unity, he added.

Modi thanked the Gujarat government for responding quickly to the news of the collapse. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the site last night. Since yesterday, he has taken control of rescue and rescue operations. A commission has been set up to investigate the accident. I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in relief and relief.

Today, this National Unity Day occasion inspires us to stand united and walk the path of duty. In the most difficult of circumstances, Sardar Patels’ focus and speed is a lesson, and we are working and will continue to do so, he added.

Hailing the achievements of Patel, who served as independent India’s first Home Minister, the Prime Minister said that only he could have led the difficult task of reunifying India’s princely states after independence and that there were forces still active in India which were working against his unity, and presented one language as the enemy of the other.

Prime Minister Modi said the Statue of Unity was a reminder that a free India would have been very different had Patel not played the lead role back then. What would have happened if more than 550 kingdoms had not been united? What would have happened if most of our princely states had not shown a sense of sacrifice? If they had not shown faith in Maa Bharati? Today, the India we see, we could not even have imagined. This difficult job, this impossible task, only and only Sardar Patel did, Modi said.

Later in his speech, he also announced the establishment of a museum to commemorate the sacrifice of the princely states of India at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia.

Modi said it was a sense of unity that enabled India to withstand the onslaught of foreign invaders, but warned that people unhappy with the country’s rise still exist today.

The country still suffers from the after effects of the poison spread by the invaders. Therefore, we have seen partition and have seen the enemies of India taking advantage of it. So today, you have to be very careful. As before, powers unhappy with the rise of India still exist today, he said.

They try to break us, to divide us, even today. To separate us by castes, they employ different narratives. There are attempts to divide us on the basis of states. Often to present an Indian language as the enemy of another Indian language, campaigns are launched. The story is presented in such a way that we are not united, but remain distant from each other, the Prime Minister added.

He also warned that these divisive forces were not always declared enemies.

Sometimes they arrive at our doors out of appeasement. Sometimes out of nepotism, sometimes out of corruption and greed. This divides and weakens the country. We have to respond to them as Indians, we have to stay united, stay together. This is the strength of the new India, he said.

An outreach to the tribals, who constitute about 14.75% of the state’s population according to the state’s tribal development department website, formed a major part of Prime Minister Modis’ outreach in his speech ahead of the national elections scheduled for this year.

In his speech, the Prime Minister referred to both Mangarh Dham, a site which saw a massacre of tribals in 1913 and is often referred to as Adivasi Jallianwallah Bagh and Jambughoda, the site of a tribal uprising in 1857. He said that he was going to visit both places.

Over the past eight years, the country has prioritized communities that were left behind in the decades following independence. Therefore, the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (November 15) has been initiated. In several states, museums are created to canonize the roles of tribals in the struggle for freedom. I am going to Mangarh and then I will go to Jambughoda. It is important that people know the importance of these places. Only then will young people learn the price we paid for freedom, the Prime Minister said.