Donald Trump Jr. changes tone on Paul Pelosi’s ‘heinous’ attack





Donald Trump Jr. takes a slightly different tone from his previous social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, but continues to reference the incident as he criticizes his political opponents.

Former President Donald Trump’s son on Monday called the attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi “heinous” in an article on Truth Social that also suggested it could have been prevented had California enforced the laws on immigration. As Paul Pelosi recovers, reactions to his attack have veered into political finger-pointing at the mounting threats and violence facing elected officials. An influential figure in conservative circles, Trump Jr. was criticized earlier for his social media posts joking about the attack.

Trump Jr.’s Truth Social post referenced Fox News reporting, citing an unnamed article “Immigrations and Customers [sic] Law Enforcement Source,” that David DePape, accused of using a hammer in the assault on Paul Pelosi at his San Francisco home on Friday, is a Canadian citizen in the United States illegally after overstaying the duration of his visa.

Donald Trump Jr. speaks before introducing Senate nominee Representative Ted Budd, a Republican from North Carolina, during a campaign rally at Illuminating Technologies on October 13, 2022 in Greensboro. Trump Jr. has faced backlash for his social media posts in response to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband. Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

“So they’re saying if California had actually enforced our immigration laws, this heinous attack would never have happened?” Trump Jr. said in the post. “Good to know.”

California and other Democratic-run jurisdictions have long been criticized by conservatives for restricting cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

After the attack, a photo of a hammer and a pair of men’s underwear titled “I got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready” began circulating online. The mention of underwear in the caption refers to an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that Paul Pelosi was not fully dressed and fighting with a male prostitute when he was found by police.

Trump Jr. indicated he enjoyed the joke, writing in a tweet on Sunday, “The internet remains undefeated.” He also added, “if you replace the gavel with a red feather boa, you could be Hunter Biden in an instant,” a jab at President Joe Biden’s son.

Earlier Monday, Trump Jr. deleted a rude meme from his Instagram account using an edited image from the satirical cartoon South Park that referenced the conspiracy theory surrounding Paul Pelosi, the Daily Beast reports.

Details about the suspect in the attack have emerged. DePape, 42, grew up in the town of Powell River, British Columbia, before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area, where he was active in nudist circles and was known for making hemp jewelry.

DePape has also actively doctored right-wing conspiracy theories around the 2020 presidential election, COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements, and QAnon.

At the time of the attack, Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, DC, with her security detail. The Associated Press earlier reported that DePape entered the couple’s residence yelling, “Where’s Nancy?” before the assault on her husband, police said.

Newsweek has contacted US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials for comment.

