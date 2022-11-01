Is Trump back on Twitter? Elon Musk says – “If I had a dollar… | News from the world





Is Donald Trump back on Twitter? The question of the return of the former president of the United States to the microblogging site has come up again and again since Elon Musk announced the offer to buy the social media platform. The tech billionaire, whose sarcasm and humor on social media are noticed as often as his business decisions, tweeted about it on Monday. If I had a dollar every time someone asked me if Trump was coming back to this platform, Twitter would make money! (sic), he wrote in a post.

Trump was banned from social media following the Capitol Hill incident in January 2021 ahead of the US presidential election. He was accused of posting incitement messages. “After careful consideration of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently suspended the account,” Twitter wrote in a blog post at the time.

If I had a dollar every time someone asked me if Trump was coming back to this platform, Twitter would make money!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

After Musk’s takeover last week, the former US president – on his own social media platform – reacted by saying: I am very happy that Twitter is now in good hands and no longer run by radical left maniacs and maniacs who really hate our country.

The richest person in the world has promised many changes after finally taking over one of the most popular social networks in the world. Along with expressing concern about far-right and far-left posts, he also said he would take action on bot accounts. The verification process for users would also be revamped, he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

A newsroom junkie with over 11 years of experience in print and online publications; travel and books are the soup of the soul. …See the details

Subscribe to our best newsletters

Successfully subscribed to the newsletter

Thank you for subscribing to our Daily News Capsule newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/is-trump-coming-back-on-twitter-elon-musk-says-if-i-had-a-dollar-101667272128266.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos