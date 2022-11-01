Why foreign capitals are taking note of the Modi government’s foreign policy

International approval for Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ independent foreign policy is coming fast and well. Despite Indians’ presumed love of external validation, new compliments from abroad are unlikely to swell South Block’s chests.

Indian mandarins know that foreign leaders are not here to give gratuitous praise. Most of the time, compliments say more about the state that offers them than about the one that receives them. Last week, Imran Khan was back, praising India’s foreign policy as he launched the promised long march from Lahore to Islamabad.

Khan pointed out that Delhi continues to buy oil from world markets while Islamabad is unable to do so. Recall that Imran Khan lobbied to buy oil and grain from Russia before being ousted from power in April just weeks after Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine. Beyond oil purchases, praising India is less about foreign policy than attacking what he calls Pakistan’s imported government. Khan had accused the Joe Biden administration of plotting to dethrone him over his efforts to pursue an independent foreign policy. Imran’s attack on the US plot is directed at army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who stripped Khan of his patronage and facilitated the election of Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League as the new Prime minister.

Despite his seemingly revolutionary rhetoric, Imran Khan is not an ideological opponent in the United States. After returning from a meeting with President Donald Trump in 2019, Khan was quite pleased with himself. Upon his return to Islamabad, Khan said he felt like he had won the (cricket) world cup again.

Last week, the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Minister Omar Sultan Al Olama also hailed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankars’ handling of Indian diplomacy for deftly navigating recent geopolitical headwinds. That the UAE is now talking about not choosing sides is certainly interesting. Gulf kingdoms like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have long relied on the United States for their security. But recent US moves to revive the nuclear deal with Iran have caused a lot of unease among Gulf Arabs.

The Biden administrations’ rough handling of the Saudi crown prince on human rights issues has made it harder for Riyadh to compel Washington on the issue of Russia’s isolation in the oil market amid the war in Ukraine. The determination of the Gulf countries to put their own interests first reminds the major powers that foreign policy is ultimately a matter of give and take, not a one-sided relationship, even between the powerful and the less powerful.

Addressing an international gathering last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered fine personal praise for Prime Minister Modi and his independent foreign policy. Russia, of course, has not been very happy with India’s deepening ties with the United States, but Putin recognizes that there is a new paradigm in India’s foreign policy – Delhi has now the confidence to do his own thing.

This is not always obvious from what Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says. Just months after the Chinese aggression in Ladakh in 2020, Lavrov had a condescending view of Indian policy in China. Lavrov accused Western powers of pursuing an aggressive and underhanded policy to drag India into anti-China games by promoting the Indo-Pacific strategy. A spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi was quick to reject Lavrov’s playful line in stressing India’s independent foreign policy and developing its own approach to the Indo-Pacific.

The idea of ​​an innocent India being hijacked by the evil West has been a popular trope not only in discourse on Indo-Russian relations, but also in Sino-Indian relations. Many in Delhi had long been prepared to suspend their disbelief by accepting the argument that India and China would get along happily ever after without Western manipulation. Delhi and Beijing don’t need third parties to create problems between them, there is enough natural friction between the two big Asian giants who are also neighbours. Their unresolved border dispute has always been the main source of conflict between the two. Over the decades, additional problems emerged, including China’s strategic expansion into the subcontinent and the Indian Ocean, as well as massive trade deficits.

India today could be accused of many things, but not of strategic innocence. He has great power relationships, each for his own merit. She is not willing to cede any veto power over her relations with her rivals. Delhi does not let Moscow define India’s relationship with the United States: Similarly, Delhi cannot let Washington limit the character of India’s engagement with Russia. It’s not always the case.

Under previous governments, Delhi has often been tempted to limit its relations with the United States and Europe for fear of offending sensibilities in Moscow and Beijing. This was done either in the name of ideology or out of fear that there would be unpleasant consequences in relations with Russia and China. The Modi government has broken with this defensive and deferential mindset. Placing national interests above political correctness has given Delhi many strategic dividends.

It has been evident for some time that a rising India has greater global leeway. As the fifth largest economy with the third largest defense budget, India’s material capabilities make it an increasingly attractive partner for others and give it the opportunity to shape the international system. But they did not automatically translate into strategic gains.

Prime Minister Modis’ real contribution has been to align domestic political will with new international possibilities. India’s new diplomacy is not about doing what you want or saying what you want. It is a careful judgment of the changing global correlation of forces and the ability to adapt to the dynamic international environment.

Translating the objective possibilities generated by India’s rise into tangible strategic outcomes is what Indian diplomacy is beginning to improve upon in extremely difficult external circumstances including the Covid pandemic, Chinese aggression and war in Ukraine. Despite the external praise, South Block knows that dealing with this unstable world remains a relentless challenge.

The author is Senior Fellow, Asia Society Policy Institute, Delhi and International Affairs Editor for The Indian Express.