End of the 4th day of the PTI long march, to resume from Gujranwala





PTI President addressing his supporters in Kamoke on the fourth day of the PTI Long March on October 31, 2022. Facebook/Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading the long march to Islamabad with the party and government still at loggerheads.

The PTI Chairman, before ending the fourth day of the march, announced that the caravan would reach Islamabad within eight to nine days, contrary to the previous schedule when it was due to arrive in the capital on November 4.

This is the PTI chairman’s second march to Islamabad after he was ousted by a vote of no confidence earlier this year.

Political instability in Pakistan has also fueled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning whether the current government can sustain tough economic policies in the face of political pressures and impending elections.

Read on for the latest updates from Pakistan on the long march of the PTI. 7:55 p.m. The fourth day of the PTI long march is coming to an end

The fourth day of the PTI long march is over and it will resume from Gujranwala tomorrow.

7:48 p.m. “Nation will never accept these thieves”

Khan addressed his workers while stopping at Chan Da Qila and said he would continue his journey to Gujranwala tomorrow (Tuesday).

“As soon as we walk through a city, Pakistanis will see that revolution is coming to the country. The whole nation is witnessing a peaceful revolution is coming to Pakistan,” Khan said.

He told march participants that to ensure the rule of law in the country, he needed public support.

“We will only get real freedom when we can have a government chosen by the people,” he said, adding that as long as “thieves” continue to be imposed on people after seeking NROs, nothing cannot change.

“This nation will never accept these thieves.”

Khan said that once he reached Gujranwala, he would spend a whole day with the pehalwans there.

“Freedom is not served on a plate. You have to sacrifice yourself for it,” he said, adding that whenever the country needed a sacrifice, he would be the first to return it.

7:04 p.m. “True freedom involves the absence of external masters”

Khan told his followers that he was no one’s mental slave.

Talking about how he respects Pakistani culture, Khan said whenever he goes abroad he makes sure to wear shalwar kameez instead of a suit because he doesn’t want to be the slave of the West.

“I am no one’s mental slave. The Americans made it [coalition government leaders] slaves so that they cannot make any decisions for themselves.”

He repeated that true freedom involved freedom from external masters.

The PTI chairman also said he wants the Pakistani passport to be respected around the world.

5:06 p.m. “The fugitive waits for the right moment to return”

Holding an address in Eminabad, Imran Khan said it would take 8-9 days to reach Islamabad.

Earlier, the PTI president said the march would enter the federal capital on November 4.

“Our convoys will leave from all over Pakistan for Islamabad. People are joining us from Sindh, Baluchistan and Gilgit-Baltistan,” Khan said.

He also mocked PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and said “the fugitive is waiting for the country’s environment to be conducive for his return.”

4:57 p.m. Khan tells facility ‘not to side with thieves for God’s sake’

Addressing workers and party supporters in Kamoke, Imran Khan again criticized the army and said it should “not side with the thieves for God’s sake”.

The PTI president added that those who support the thieves will also be held accountable.

“When Musharraf kidnapped the two families [Sharifs and Bhuttos] for corruption, the whole nation sided with the establishment. But now you’ve dry-cleaned them and imposed them on us again,” he said.

3:20 p.m. Asad Umar to make inspection visits to Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad 2:11 p.m. Ahsan Iqbal challenges Imran Khan to press charges against Financial Times

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan if he has the “guts” to seek damages from the Financial Times.

2:45 p.m. Don’t treat Pakistani public like animals, says Khan

The PTI chairman once again questioned the powers of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying he was powerless.

He also asked the country’s leaders not to treat the Pakistani public like animals. “They are not sheep that once you say they are clean they will follow them,” he added.

2:15 p.m. Imran Khan to send notice of 10 billion rupees CEC Sikander Sultan Raja

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing protesters in Kamoke, announced that he would send a Rs 10 billion notice to Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja for taking his name in the Toshkhana reference.

Sikandar Sultan, I will get the money for the damages from you, the head of the PTI said. He added that he will file a complaint against the head of the ECP in court.

I will pay the damages I win at the [Shaukat Khanum] Hospital. Sikander Sultan, you have raised a question about my integrity, said the head of the PTI.

2:00 p.m. Imran Khan addresses the supporters

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses his supporters on the fourth day of his party’s long march to Islamabad.

1:33 p.m. PTI chair container enters day 412:43 p.m. PTI requests NOC again

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan and lawyer Babar Awan went to the deputy commissioner’s office, seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the party’s long march and sit-in.

The party again asked the Islamabad administration for permission for the long march and a sit-in in the federal capital.

The PTI asked to organize a sit-in between the G-9 and the H-9 on November 4th.

12:30 Imran Khan visits journalist Sadaf Naeem’s house and offers condolences

PTI President Imran Khan arrived at the residence of late journalist Sadaf Naeem to offer his condolences to his family.

Sadaf was crushed by the PTI container during Sunday’s long march.

11:55 a.m. Punjab CM announces compensation after police officer killed on duty in March

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi has announced compensation for the family of a cop who lost his life after a heart attack while on duty in Muridke for the PTI long march.

We are sorry for the incident of the death of police driver Constable Liaqat Ali from a heart attack while on duty and express our deepest sympathy to the family members,” Elahi wrote. on Twitter.

11:45 a.m. PML-N throws shade at Imran for sharing old photos

Shading PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement earlier in the day in which he claimed to see a “revolution” in the country due to his long march, PML-N said it was a pity that the party publishes old photos to show what Imran called “a sea of ​​people”.

11:20 Asad Umar sends his condolences to the family of journalist Sadaf Naeem

PTI leader Asad Umar visited the home of late journalist Sadaf Naeem on Monday, who was crushed under a container during the party’s long march.

He said Sadaf’s family said they were covering the long march not only out of professional responsibility, but also out of passion.

10:58 a.m. Fawad gives an update on the Long March route for the day 4:00 a.m. 10:36 a.m. Marriyum slams Imran’s ‘revolution’ tweet

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb fiercely responded to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s tweet about a “revolution” taking over the country, saying Khan admitted his party’s long march was bloody.

9:56 am Shireen Mazari condemns ‘destruction of public property’ 9:25 am Day 4 will start from Kamoke

Punjab government spokesman Musarrat Cheema announced that the fourth day of the PTI march would resume from Kamoke.

8:21 a.m. Khan ponders whether revolution will take over the country through the ballot box or bloodshed

As the PTI march enters its fourth day, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that after seeing the ‘revolution’ unfold in the country, the only question that remains is whether it will go through the “urns” or “bloodshed”.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI President shared footage of the “sea of ​​people” taking part in the PTI march along GT Road.

08:00 Security is tightened on all routes to Islamabad

The administration of the federal capital has decided to fully secure all non-traditional crossings connecting Islamabad with border areas from tomorrow (Tuesday) in the wake of the PTI long march which is due to reach the outskirts on Thursday.

To this end, trained snipers would be deployed across the Margalla Hills and adjacent hilly areas bordering the Federal Capital. This will make criminal movement through the roads impossible.

The tough new measures were taken in light of Ali Amin Gandapur’s leaked audio of arrangements for massive amounts of weapons just outside Islamabad to go after law enforcement.

Read the full story here.

