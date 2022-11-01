At historic R20 gathering in Bali, religious leaders launch ‘Spiritual Ecology Movement’









YEARS |

Updated: 01 November 2022 08:55 IS

By Ayushi Agarwal

bali [Indonesia]November 1 (ANI): Ahead of the first-ever Group of 20 (R20) Religious Forum summit in Indonesia, religious leaders around the world have converged to launch a “spiritual ecology” movement, aimed at fostering balance in the within nature and society.

The launch was co-hosted on Monday by Lesbumi (the Institute of Indonesian Muslim Cultural Artists), an autonomous branch of Nahdlatul Ulama which is considered the largest Muslim organization in the world and which pioneered the concept of R20.

The launch ceremony began with a ritual purification ceremony and offerings made by Balinese Hindu priests before the planting of 20 trees considered sacred in Hindu cosmology.

The event took place at the Puja Mandala, a religious complex consisting of five houses of worship built side by side, including a Hindu temple, a mosque, Protestant and Catholic churches and a Buddhist vihara. Swami Bhadreshdas, an ordained Hindu monk from Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) also attended the ceremony.

After the Hindu ceremony, R20 Co-Chair Shaykh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim al-Issa, Secretary General of the Makkah-based Muslim World League, was enthusiastically welcomed by school children, local Muslim leaders and traditional musicians who s were gathered at the Puja. The Mandala Mosque.

Accompanied by prominent Muslim leaders, Sheikh al-Issa led the gathering in an Arabic-language prayer before planting, with his own hands, one of the 20 sacred trees on the grounds of the mosque, then toured the Puja complex Mandala and entered Jagatnatha. temple to accommodate Balinese Hindu priests.

The G20 summit (Group of 20 major economies, led this year by Indonesia) includes an official main event called R20 (Religion Forum) to be held from November 2-3, this year for the “first time” in Bali, in Indonesia. The R20 aims to mobilize world leaders to help ensure that religion functions as an authentic and dynamic source of solutions, rather than problems, in the 21st century.

The R20 has been recognized as an official G20 engagement group, and the R20 Summit in Bali is the main event on this year’s G20 agenda. Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, is due to address the opening session of this year’s R20 Summit on November 2.

The G20 is made up of 19 countries plus the European Union, and India has been a member since its inception in 1999.

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1 to November 30, 2023.

India is currently part of the G20 troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India. During India’s impending presidency, India, Indonesia and Brazil would form the troika. It would be the first time that the troika would consist of three developing countries and emerging economies. (ANI)

