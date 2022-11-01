Erdogan condemns ‘despicable and treacherous’ attack in Somalia





During a telephone conversation with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the Turkish president also expressed Trkiye’s strong support for Somalia’s fight against terrorism. The perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Mogadishu have no connection with Islam, humanity, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AA)

Turkey’s President has strongly condemned a “heinous” terrorist attack with vehicle bombs in Somalia. “No reason can be an excuse to kill innocent civilians, children going to school, people praying in mosques,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday during a meeting with religious leaders in Ankara, the Turkish capital. “The perpetrators of the heinous terrorist attack that claimed the lives of over 100 of our brothers and sisters in Somalia have absolutely no connection to Islam, Sharia or humanity,” Erdogan added. “We condemn this despicable and treacherous attack and wish our Somali brothers and sisters a speedy recovery,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey would continue to stand by Somalia in difficult times. “All these terrorist organizations, whether they are called Daesh, Boko Haram or FETO, are deviant structures that use our religion for their dirty ends,” he added. Later on Monday, in a phone call with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Erdogan wished Allah’s mercy to those who lost their lives in the attack and a speedy recovery to those injured. Expressing Türkiye’s strong support for Somalia’s fight against terrorism, Erdogan told Mohamud that Ankara always stands with Somalia and its people. READ MORE: “Why kill so many innocent people?” : Somalis reeling from deadly twin explosions Dozens of victims Two bomb attacks claimed by the Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, Al Shabaab, killed dozens on Saturday at a busy intersection in Mogadishu, the Somali capital. The number of people killed by two car bombs that exploded outside the Ministry of Education in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu has risen to at least 120 people, the health minister said on Monday. The terror group has been under pressure since August, when President Mohamud launched an offensive against it and sought to dismantle its financial network. READ MORE: World leaders express sadness for Seoul, not so much for Mogadishu Source: AA

