Class Society Britain: Etonschler Among Them





Arithmetic is not the top priority at Britain’s elite Eton school. Even so, the Conservatives’ cabinets are full of Etonians. The scene is Eton’s elite school more than 20 years ago: Pupil Prince H. is struggling. He was smoking weed. According to school rules, his bodyguard must now pack the princely suitcase. Other classmates were expelled from school for the same offence. After much debate, however, the school management made an exception for the Royal, he was allowed to stay. His classmates are not surprised by this decision. At Eton you learn early on that the rules only apply to others, just like Orwell All are equal, but some are more equal. The British chaos of recent weeks has reminded us of what the spirit of Eton can do. This private school was originally intended to educate the colonial and military elite men who won Waterloo. Unfortunately, the Etonians not only entered the army, but also regularly entered politics. What school does the child go to? In the 1960s, Prime Minister Harold Macmillan’s cabinet was mainly made up of Eton graduates, and Margaret Thatcher’s ministers were also dominated by Etonians (Thatcher did not believe in female empowerment). There was a brief lull with Tony Blair, then came the relapse of David Cameron and Boris Johnson. Although the two were constantly at odds with each other, they provided other Etonians with good positions, including seats in the House of Lords. Boris even went so far as to make his own brother Joseph (also an Eton graduate) Baron Johnson of Marylebone. Of course, the question arises as to why British voters think all Eton graduates are capable of taking on leadership roles. This in turn is due to the obsession with the English school system. There are two things British parents want to know about each other: where do they live and what school do their children go to? Living in a better neighborhood means being able to send your children to well-resourced government or faith-based schools. To live in a bad neighborhood is to be put in a rotten school. Always be lovely Liz Truss constantly complained that her leftist parents were sending her to a bad public school in Leeds. To compensate, Truss appointed an Etonian, Kwasi Kwarteng, his finance minister. The result was far from ideal. Britain had a prime minister who couldn’t speak and a finance minister who couldn’t count. Arithmetic doesn’t necessarily come first at Eton. Instead, Etonians learn to always be charming (like Cameron) and entertaining (like Johnson). You can profitably use them at any party. They are reminiscent of the characters of Charles Dickens. Dickens invented the veneer family, consisting only of polish and surface (veneer). There is nothing below. Eton offers this high-end varnish. New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also went to an expensive private school in Winchester. However, unlike Eton, there is hope. There’s more to Winchester than charm and money. Graduates are seen as disciplined workers and are looked down upon by Etonians as being too academic and intellectual. This is exactly what Britain needs now: a boring prime minister who can do arithmetic and works a lot of overtime.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://taz.de/Klassengesellschaft-Grossbritannien/!5888777/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos