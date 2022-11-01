Morbi bridge collapse Prime Minister Modi will visit today and chair a high-level meeting to review the situation





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel today to the town of Morbi in Gujarat, where the tragic incident of a bridge collapse took place on Sunday evening. Gujarat’s chief minister’s office had announced on Monday that Prime Minister Modi would visit Morbi on Tuesday afternoon. A century-old suspension bridge over the Machcu River in the Gujarat town of Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, killing 134 people. Modi, who is visiting Gujarat, paid tribute to those who died in Sunday’s bridge collapse. “I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the tragedy of the Morbi bridge collapse,” said the Prime Minister. Nine people were arrested Monday evening in connection with the incident, including officials from the Oreva watch manufacturer, responsible for renovating the bridge. Among those arrested are two managers, two repairmen, three security guards and two ticket sellers, sources told ABP News. An FIR was registered for culpable homicide against agencies responsible for the maintenance and operation of the bridge. PM chairs high-level meeting On Monday, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar to review the situation in Morbi. He was informed of the rescue and relief operations underway since the accident in Morbi. The high-level meeting was attended by Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary and Director General of Gujarat Police, and other senior officials , including the State Ministry of Home Affairs and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority. Biden and Putin mourn the dead US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday led the country in mourning the victims of a devastating bridge collapse in Gujarat. “Today our hearts are with India. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the bridge collapse and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short,” Biden said. Russian President Vladimir Putin also offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a bridge collapse in the town of Morbi, Gujarat. In a message to President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was posted on the Kremlin’s website on Monday, Putin said: “Dear Madam President, dear Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt condolences for the collapse tragedy of the bridge in the state of Gujarat. .” Putin also conveyed his words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, and wished all those injured a speedy recovery, state news agency TASS reported. Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also lamented the loss of life in the tragic incident of the Morbi bridge collapse. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident of a bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India for the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. “, he said, quoted by the news agency ANI.

