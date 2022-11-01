Politics
In Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi becomes emotional, says he is sorry because of Morbi but | Latest India News
Watery-eyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Banaskantha, Gujarat on Monday – hours after a bridge collapse in the state’s Morbi district killed more than 130 people – and said he felt “heartbroken” by the “horrible and painful” event. The Prime Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the infrastructure projects in Banaskantha district.
“I was faced with a dilemma…this (the inauguration) is a development project, should I attend or not? It is your love and support…and my beliefs of duty that I I braved with a strong spirit and stood before all of you,” he said.
Follow live updates on the Morbi bridge collapse
Earlier today, the Prime Minister spoke during a program at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat and offered his condolences to the families of those killed in Morbi.
“I am in Ekta Nagar but my spirit is connected to the victims of Morbi. Rarely in life would I have felt such pain. On one side there is a heart full of pain and on the other there is the path of duty and work. I offer my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. In this tragic hour, the government is with them,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi – on three visits to his home state ahead of elections later this year – was traveling to the town of Tharad in Banaskantha – which faces severe water shortages every year – to hold ceremonies revolutionary for projects worth 8,000 crore. Some of these projects include water pipelines, construction of a canal and 56 check dams.
Modi will travel to Morbi on Tuesday to provide an update on rescue operations and the investigation into one of India’s worst crashes in years.
