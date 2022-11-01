Xi Jinping urges Chinese military to stay focused





Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged his country’s military to stay focused on the goals set by the committee for the armed forces to be achieved by 2027, the year marking the centenary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Completing the Chinese military’s missions by the PLA centenary in 2027 and transforming the military into a world-class force were strategic prerequisites for making China a modernized and socialist nation, according to the report Xi delivered to the 20th CPC National Congress. Addressing senior military officers Monday at his first military meeting since the end of Congress on Saturday, Xi, who is also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said achieving these goals was the central mission. of the Chinese armed forces in the years to come. five years, and that they must spare no effort to achieve these goals by 2027. All members of the armed forces should have a thorough understanding of party thinking on building the military, carefully study the essence of the thinking and turn it into their inner momentum to build a world-class army, said Mr. xi. Commanders, officers and soldiers should work and train hard to perform their duties to help achieve the centenary goals, he stressed. Xi said the members of the new Central Military Commission were selected at the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, an important political decision taken based on the needs of the CPC, the country and the armed forces. He urged the commission members to keep in mind their duties assigned by the party and the people, as well as the expectations of the troops, and carry out their work diligently. He also ordered all military units to strictly follow the annual plan of the Central Military Commissions and ensure the timely fulfillment of their tasks for 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greekcitytimes.com/2022/11/01/xi-jinping-chinese-military/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos