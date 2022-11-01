Supreme Court refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Turkey over injuries at US protest

The Supreme Court has rejected a request by Ankara to quash lawsuits brought by protesters who claim they were injured by Turkish agents outside the home of its ambassadors in Washington during a 2017 protest against visiting President Tayyip Erdogan .

Turkey argued unsuccessfully that allowing the prosecution to continue would endanger Turkish and American officials outside their home countries.

The lawsuits follow a May 6, 2017 incident in which Turkish security forces clashed with demonstrators protesting the visit of Erdogan, an authoritarian who is turning his country away from its traditional secularism.

Turkey joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 1952 and is an ally of the United States.

The Biden administration had urged the Supreme Court to refuse to hear Turkey’s request to stop the lawsuits.

Erdogan was in the nation’s capital in 2017 for a visit with then-President Donald Trump. The physical conflict has strained relations between Turkey and the United States.

At the time, the State Department critical Turkey’s response to protesters, saying violence is never an appropriate response to freedom of expression.

The agency added that the United States was communicating its concern to the Turkish government in the strongest possible terms.

So-Rep. Edward Royce (R-Calif.), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee at the time, said agents of foreign governments should never be immune from prosecution for criminal behavior.

Royce sent a letter to then-US Attorney General Jeff Sessions asking for an investigation and criminal charges against the security officers.

Charges have reportedly been brought in the District of Columbia against some of the Turkish security officials and others. Prosecutors dropped charges against 11 officers in 2018, but two people who were not part of the security team pleaded guilty.

Two lawsuits were filed in 2018 by 20 plaintiffs seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages from the Turkish government after they were injured in the clash outside the Turkish compound. Pro-Erdogan protesters were also present during the altercation.

Turkish forces punched and kicked protesters who had fallen to the ground and pursued those who fled, violently physically [attacking] many of them, respondents suing Turkey said in a Supreme Court Brief.

They continued to beat demonstrators who lost consciousness, as well as a demonstrator who suffered convulsions. And they, together with Erdogan’s supporters, tore down the protesters’ placards. After several minutes, US law enforcement was able to stop the attack. Protesters were left bloodied and disoriented, with concussions, lost teeth and other serious injuries.

Turkey argued in its petition filed with the Supreme Court that it was justified in using physical force to keep people away from its president, ambassador, senior ministers and other internationally protected people.

Among those pushed back were people who supported the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization, which Turkey blames for 40,000 deaths and accuses of attacking its officials and diplomatic missions, according to the petition.

Turkey has the sad distinction of having had four diplomats assassinated by members of terrorist organizations on American soil, the petition states. For this reason, the issue of security is a top priority during high-level visits.

Turkey has argued that it is immune from prosecution because of the 1976 Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act and that a lower court ruling against it threatens massive disruption to the foreign policy of the United States. United States by burdening the decision-making of foreign security officials with the threat of vastly expanded exposure to civil liability.

The lower court’s decision endangers U.S. officials overseas, Turkey argued.

The decision will make foreign leaders think twice about traveling to the United States and jeopardize their safety on American soil, Turkey’s petition says. The decision invites a reciprocal erosion of the immunity of US security officials protecting US presidents, diplomats and missions abroad.

The unsigned order came on October 31 in the Republic of Turkey v. Usoyan (court file 21-1013). The judges gave no reason for their decision not to take up the case.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson did not participate in the consideration of the motion and the court did not explain why she refrained from doing so.