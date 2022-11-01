Morbi tragedy: Twitter trolls PM with throwback to ‘act of fraud’ comment

Even as condolences pour in and states mourn the death in the Morbi Bridge collapse in Gujarat, the old wound of West Bengals, in the form of a taunt from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resurfaced. Modi, who had called the collapse of a flyover in Kolkata an act of fraud instead of an act of God, was not appreciated by the people of West Bengal.

In 2016, part of the Vivekananda flyover in Kolkata, which was under construction, collapsed, killing more than 20 people. Addressing a campaign rally in the state the following April, Modi said: When such a big bridge collapsed, what are these people saying? They say it’s an act of God. Didi (as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is commonly called) this is not an act of God, it is an act of fraud! Fraud!

The Prime Minister then went on to say that it was an act of God only in the sense that the flyover fell at a time when elections were taking place and God gave a message to the people of Bengal to see who Banerjee was. run the state government. God gave a message to people like this bridge collapsing today, she (Banerjee) will complete all of Bengal, save it, Modi had said.

Recalling the comment on the act of fraud, Congress leaders ridiculed Modi asking him if the collapse of the Morbi bridge was an act of God or an act of fraud. The nearly 100-year-old suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in Morbi, Gujarat, collapsed on Sunday, killing more than 100 people.

The act of hashtag fraud trended on Twitter with over 28,000 tweets on Monday night and was used by politicians and regular users recalling and ridiculing Modis’ remarks from 2016. Most wondered in which category, God or fraud, the collapse of the Morbi bridge fell.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Congress Party leaders were among the users who enacted the hashtag to question the Gujarat tragedy.

This handful continues to shame humanity with a pathetic level of lies and a desperate attempt to defend the BJP at the expense of its own credibility. If impudence had a face, this would be it. Priyanka Chaturvedi

Despite its renovation, the Morbi bridge in Gujarat collapsed. The death toll is 141. Pray for the families of the dead and injured. Bengal election throwback video. Is this (an) act of fraud? And close to the elections so act of god? Sushmita Dev, MP Rajya Sabha of All India Trinamool Congress, asked on Twitter, while sharing the video clip of PM Modis from 2016.

Despite the renovation of the Morbi Bridge in Gujarat, it collapsed. The death toll is 141. Pray for the families of the dead and injured. Bengal election throwback video. Is this an act of fraud? And close to the elections therefore Act of god? Sushmita Dev

As Banerjee offered his condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, praying for the recovery of the injured, the Mandate party took the opportunity to blame the BJP in Gujarat: The collapse of the Morbi bridge was a PREVENTABLE TRAGEDY. The BJP Gujarat government must take responsibility for the deaths of more than 140 people. Deaths have occurred because basic security protocols have been flouted by the administration. We are at a loss for words to condemn this callousness, the party said on its official Twitter account.