Xi holds talks with Vietnamese Communist Party chief – Xinhua

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on Monday. central committee.

The two sides agreed to consolidate the traditional friendship, strengthen strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust and properly handle differences, so as to push the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era to a new level.

Xi warmly welcomed Trong’s official visit to China following the 20th CPC National Congress, noting that he has maintained close communication with Trong in various ways and reached many important consensuses on the direction of the development of Sino-Vietnamese relations in recent years. “These consensuses have been fully implemented and remarkable results have been achieved,” he said.

Xi introduced the main points of the 20th CPC National Congress. He said the historical achievements of the cause of the Party and the country in the new era fully prove that the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics conforms to the realities of China, reflects the will of the Chinese people and meets the requirements of the times. .

Hailing the Vietnamese side’s achievements in socialist construction and innovation, Xi said he believes that under the leadership of the CPV Central Committee led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the CPV and the Vietnamese government will surely achieve the stated goals and tasks. by the XIII National Congress of the CPV.

Xi said that with accelerating changes in the situation unprecedented for a century, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. He pointed out that China, Vietnam and other socialist countries have successfully followed the trend of the times and explored a path of modernization in accordance with their own national conditions, and socialism is becoming more and more vigorous.

At the same time, the development of human progress is a long and tortuous process, while the development of socialist countries faces a very complicated international environment and serious risks and challenges, Xi said.

He called on the CPC and the CPV to strive for people’s happiness and human progress, spare no effort to push forward socialist modernization, and never allow anyone to interfere with their progress or any force to shake the institutional foundations of their development. .

On the development of China-Vietnam relations, Xi stressed that both sides should adhere to the direction of socialism. “For the cause of socialism and China-Vietnam relations, adhering to the right political leadership is paramount.”

He expressed the hope that the two sides will timely strengthen high-level communication and exchange of views on major issues concerning bilateral relations.

He also called for consolidating the socialist economic base on both sides.

China is ready to work with Vietnam to synergize their development strategies, promote connectivity between the two countries and deepen cooperation on healthcare, green development, digital economy and climate change, said Mr Xi.

Under the new circumstances, the two sides should focus on the future and work for a long time to carry forward the traditional friendship of “comrades and brothers” nurtured by the older generation of leaders, strengthen people-to-people exchanges, increase mutual knowledge and friendship between the young generations of the two countries, and deepen cooperation in the field of press and publicity, so as to create an atmosphere of public opinion conducive to bilateral relations, he added.

Xi stressed that China regards ASEAN as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and a key region in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and appreciates Vietnam’s position and role in the of ASEAN.

“We look forward to working with Vietnam to accelerate the construction of a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and friendly homeland, and to promote regional economic integration in East Asia,” he said. declared.

China is also ready to work with ASEAN to practice genuine multilateralism and open regionalism, make the regional situation and international order more peaceful, stable, fair and equitable, and actively promote building a community with a shared future. for humanity, Xi added.

Trong thanked Xi for inviting him to lead Vietnamese leaders as the first head-of-state level delegation to China since the 20th CPC National Congress. Trong said he also fulfilled his commitment to make China his first overseas destination after his re-election as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee.

On behalf of the CPV and the Vietnamese government and people, he extended warm congratulations to the CPC, the Chinese government and people on the successful 20th CPC National Congress, and to Xi on his re-election as General Secretary. of the CPC Central Committee.

Trong said he believes that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the center, China will definitely achieve the goals set at the 20th CPC National Congress and make new contribution to the region and the world. in general.

Trong said he fully agrees with Xi’s important proposals on developing relations between the two sides and the two countries. He said Vietnam attaches great importance to its relations with China and regards the development of friendly cooperation with China as a top priority of its foreign policy.

Vietnam will push forward the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China based on the policy of long-term stability, forward thinking, good neighborliness and comprehensive cooperation, and the spirit of good neighbors, friends. , comrades and partners, he said.

Trong said Vietnam firmly follows the one-China policy, opposes any form of “Taiwan independence” separatist activities, and will not develop any official relationship with Taiwan.

He said Vietnam will not allow any country to establish a military base in Vietnam, join a military alliance, use force against a country or work with one country to oppose another.

He said Vietnam is willing to work with China to maintain high-level exchanges to enhance mutual understanding and enhance political mutual trust, play the strategic role of cross-party relations and deepen exchanges. theoretical.

He called for taking advantage of the existing cooperation mechanism between the two countries to promote the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative with “Two Corridors, One Economic Belt” and achieve more fruitful economic cooperation.

He called for maintaining people-to-people exchanges to deepen public support for Vietnam-China relations, and for maintaining peace and tranquility on the land border and peace and stability at sea, so as not to let maritime issues affect the overall development of bilateral relations. .

Trong said the 13th CPV National Congress and the 20th CPC National Congress mark the beginning of a critical new stage in bilateral relations, and Vietnam is ready to work with China to push bilateral friendship forward. neighborhood and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new high. .

After the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of cooperation documents on political parties, economy and trade, environmental protection, culture and tourism, justice, customs and local government .

Ahead of the talks, Xi held a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People to welcome Mr. Trong.

Xi held a welcome banquet for Trong on Monday night, and CPC Central Committee Political Bureau Standing Committee members Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attended.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, holds a ceremony to welcome Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, ahead of their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China , Oct. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

