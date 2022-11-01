Xi awards Friendship Medal to Vietnamese Communist Party leader





Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, presents Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, with the People’s Republic of China Friendship Medal during a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on October 31, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Monday awarded Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, the Friendship Medal of people Republic of China. A ceremony was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, read the award order. Xi presented the medal to Trong, hailing Trong as a staunch Marxist, close comrade and sincere friend of the CCP. Thanks to his great attention and personal promotion, the traditional friendship between the two parties and countries has been consolidated, political mutual trust has been strengthened, practical cooperation has been deepened, and exchanges and mutual learning have become more and more narrow, Xi said. The medal represents the friendly feelings of the CPC and the Chinese people towards Trong and the Vietnamese people, symbolizes the deep friendship between China and Vietnam as “comrades and brothers”, and embodies the ardent hope of both sides and both peoples for a better future together, Xi said. Noting that China and Vietnam are good neighbors and friends “connected by mountains and rivers, as close as lips and teeth,” Xi said the two countries are like-minded comrades and partners with a shared destiny committed to the cause of peace and the progress of humanity. . Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, have tea after a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2022. Xi Jinping on Monday awarded Nguyen Phu Trong the Friendship Medal of the People’s Republic of China. [Photo/Xinhua]

On the path of promoting the socialist modernization of the two countries, the CPC is ready to work with the CPV led by Trong to inherit the traditional friendship created and carefully cultivated by Mao Zedong, Ho Chi Minh and other leaders of the older generation of both parties. and two countries, and jointly lead China-Vietnam relations to achieve greater development. Trong said he sincerely thanks Xi for awarding him the medal, which fully reflects the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people’s sense of friendship towards the CPV, the Vietnamese government and people, as well as than towards the Vietnamese leaders. It is also a great source of inspiration for Vietnam’s long-term commitment to Vietnam-China friendship. He said that it is a great pleasure for him to accept this honor, and that he will work with the Vietnamese people in his post to continue to adhere to the socialist path, constantly consolidate and deepen the friendly relations between Vietnam and China as “comrades and brothers,” and together realize a better future. Trong also expressed the hope that Vietnam-China friendship will last forever and that Vietnam-China relations will become a model of international relations from generation to generation. After the award ceremony, Xi and Trong had tea to talk about the traditional friendship and development prospects between the two sides and countries.

