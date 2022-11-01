Imran Khan challenges Nawaz to fight in his constituency





PTI Chairman Imran Khan gestures towards march participants as his convoy arrives in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. Instagram

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading the long march to Islamabad with the party and government still at loggerheads.

The PTI chairman had announced that the caravan would reach Islamabad within eight to nine days, contrary to the previous schedule when it was expected to arrive in the capital on November 4.

This is the PTI chairman’s second march to Islamabad after he was ousted by a vote of no confidence earlier this year.

Political instability in Pakistan has also fueled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning whether the current government can sustain tough economic policies in the face of political pressures and impending elections.

Read on for the latest updates from Pakistan on the PTI long march. 9:11 p.m. It was a minor injury, I’m fine: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he was fine as the injury was minor.

Qureshi was injured while on top of the container, however, he assured people that he was fine.

He also shared that PTI President Imran Khan also asked about his welfare after he finished his speech.

8:15 p.m. The PTI Balochistan rally will leave on Saturday

The Balochistan caravan will depart from Quetta on Saturday November 6 for the long march, the PTI spokesperson said, adding that the program had been changed at this party meeting.

The party spokesman revealed that the schedule was changed after the main caravan from Lahore was delayed.

8:04 p.m. JUI-F files a petition in SC against the long march of the PTI

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday against the PTI’s long march as it continues on its way to its final destination in Islamabad.

7:18 p.m. What is the difference between theft and corruption? Imran Khan explains

In his address to the participants as the long march reached Sialkoti Darwaza in Gujranwala, PTI Chairman Imran Khan explained the difference between theft and bribery.

“Anyone who steals a watch and a phone and robs a house is a thief. Stealing a country’s money is corruption.

Khan said stealing the nation’s money was destroying the country and leading to poverty. He added that the “big thieves” steal the country’s money and get the NRO. “Little thieves are put in jail.”

7:08 p.m. ‘Your time has also come, warns Khan Rana Sanaullah

Reacting to recent rhetoric by Rana Sanaullah against him, PTI Chairman Imran Khan warned the Home Secretary of “serious consequences”.

Addressing the participants of the long march to Gujranwala, Khan warned, Rana Sanaullah! Your time has also come.

Calling on the masses to join the long march of the PTI, Khan said, Allah commands Jihad against the thieves.

The thieves were imposed on us as part of a foreign plot, the PTI leader reiterated, adding that if they accept them like sheep, then there is no future for them.

Referring to statements by the ruling alliance, Khan said: “The rats are threatening us as they sit there (in Islamabad).

Khan claimed that he would call all Pakistanis when he reached Islamabad.

6.42pm WATCH: Aerial view of the long march in Gujranwala 5.02pm PTI supporters demonstrate outside Avenfield House 3.46pm Sherry Rehman condemns Khan’s remarks on declaration of martial law 3.00pm Imran Khan addresses march participants

PTI President Imran Khan addressed the participants of the long march after stationing in Gujranwala. He challenged PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif to beat the latter in his constituency.

Nawaz Sharif, whenever you come back and contest elections, I will challenge you, I will go to your constituency and defeat you, Imran said. He also alleged that former prime minister and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari was trying to hold the establishment against the PTI.

The PTI leader claimed that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan in the same way as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. He told the crowd that he loved the PML-N supremo who would run away from Pakistan.

14:09 PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrives in Gujranwala

The PTI chairman has arrived in Gujranwala, reports Geo News.

2:10 p.m. PTI workers and citizens are not going to shed blood,” says Qureshi

Meanhwile, PTI stalwart Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government was trying to make the long march look negative. PTI workers and citizens will not shed blood and move forward peacefully, Qureshi said. They were campaigning with all their might for the PTI to be an adversary to the army, Qureshi said, adding those who were now playing sentries. [of the institutions] had spoken ill of the establishment [in the past].

They say another press conference is coming up. Imran Khan said these talks with the press would not hurt him or the party, but those who would talk about it, Qureshi said.

2:05 p.m. Fawad asks the government why it is afraid if the march participants are few

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary on Tuesday mocked Nawaz Sharifs’ statement that the long walkers numbered no more than 2,000 and that PTI demands should be ignored.

If there are so few of us, what are they afraid of anyway? Fawad said during a press conference with his party counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

If we are only 2,000, come to Islamabad. Why are they shaking in their shoes?

Mocking an elder Sharif in exile, Fawad said his younger brother (Shehbaz) was in power and the three-time former prime minister would not return home. When Prime Minister Shehbaz’s own family doesn’t trust him, how will investors deal? You will have to bow to the Pakistani people, Fawad said.

13:09 PTI Chairman Imran Khan departs for Gujranwala

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has left for Gujranwala, Geo News reported.

12:20 General elections will be held at the time stipulated by the constitution: Marriyum

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said general elections would be held on time in accordance with the constitution.

In a televised message on Tuesday, she regretted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement regarding the imposition of martial law, saying democracy will flourish in the country and it will continue to serve the masses.

She said that the President of the PTI does not want elections, democracy, peace and development, but anarchy, chaos and bloodshed. She said the frustration was evident from Imran Khan’s statements.

12:10 p.m. PTI’s KP wing will bring 150,000 people, claims Qaiser

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser claimed that the PTI would lead a convoy of 150,000 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The former NA speaker shared the numbers in a video message he posted on Twitter.

11:55 a.m. PTI long march receives lukewarm response from audience: Marriyum

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb harshly criticized PTI Chairman Imran Khan for openly calling on institutions to interfere in politics by overthrowing a democratically elected government.

In a press release, she said Khan should explain who he is threatening by making speeches on a container during his long march to Islamabad.

She said the march received a lukewarm response from the public and Khan should realize that some 2,000 people do not represent the whole nation of 220 million.

11:30 a.m. PTI leader Hammad Azhar shares route plan for central Punjab 11:15 a.m. Sindh caravan begins its journey to join the march in Islamabad 10:55 a.m. Asad Umar denounces Sanaullah for calling the long march of the “crowd” PTI

PTI leader Asad Umar criticized Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for calling people joining the Long March parties a crowd.

Those who call the Pakistani mob should be ashamed. People are not with you, Umar told a press conference. He also challenged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to stand among the people.

There is a paper democracy in Pakistan. In a democratic system, politicians have to make decisions, said the former finance minister. He added that former Prime Minister Imran Khan did not want to listen to anyone.

10:40 a.m. March to resume from Chan da Qila at 12 p.m.

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema announced that the long march will resume from Chan da Qila, Gujranwala at noon on the fifth day. Cheema said the station for the “Haqiqi Azadi” march for the day will be Super Asia Chowk.

10:30 a.m. Will join the march with licensed weapons: KP minister

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Minister and PTI leader Kamran Bangash said the long march would turn into a sit-in after reaching the federal capital, and KP participants would come to the march with their licensed guns.

According to the electronic media, he said that we would carry weapons for our protection in the event of an attack by the government.

Learn more here.

10:15 Imran speaking to those he calls Mir Jafar: Latif

Federal Minister and PML-N central leader Mian Javed Latif said on Monday that PTI leader Imran Khan was now negotiating with those he referred to as Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq.

Latif said the nation would not accept such covert negotiations.

You know your chapter is over and now you will face your business, he said, adding that Imran will not be allowed to leave Pakistan until the cases against him are over.

Learn more here.

10:00 Establishment of a modernized system to provide security for Islamabad

The government has introduced a modernized system involving cameras and smart cars to keep Islamabad safe.

According to the details, the Safe City project has been completely modernized taking into account the emerging challenges for the security of the federal capital. Details provided by relevant departments showed that 480 latest new cameras have been installed at different locations to monitor the 24-hour situation in the city.

Learn more here.

09:40 Imran Khan aims to cross Gujranwala today

The PTI chairman said his convoy was moving at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour and he hoped to pass through Gujranwala today.

