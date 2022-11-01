Indonesia grants huge tax breaks to lure investors as new capital deadline looms





Indonesian President Joko Widodo woos investors in the Jakarta Theater Ballroom, Jakarta on October 18. His plan for a new capital in East Kalimantan relies on private investment for 80% of the planned $32 billion cost of the new city (photo courtesy of Indonesias Presidential Secretariat/Muchlis Jr) The Indonesian government will offer companies tax relief for 30 years and a super tax deduction of 350% for research and development expenses if they invest in the proposed new capital, Nusantara, in the province of East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo. . Mr Bambang Susantono, head of the Nusantara National Capital Authority governments, pledged the incentives during a flashy gathering of hundreds of local and foreign investors on October 18 at the Jakarta Theater Ballroom, Jakarta, Reuters reports. The plan for the new city, which will be built on virgin land amid tropical forests, relies on private investment for about 80% of its projected $32 billion cost. It is the flagship project of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who wants the government to move into the 6.6-hectare government area with new buildings, including for ministries, the State Palace, the House of Representatives and housing for some 50,000 civil servants and 500,000 residents in place for August 17, 2024, Indonesia’s Independence Day. Widodo will not be there, unless Widodo himself will then not occupy the new presidential residence unless elections scheduled for February 14 of that year are postponed or the country’s law limiting presidents to two terms is changed. Earlier this year, Widodo repressed these suggestions being made by his ministers. President Widodo visited the Nusantara site in East Kalimantan on October 25 to inspect the progress of the construction of access roads and a dam (Courtesy: Presidential Secretariat/Laily Ratchev) The doubts persist But many doubt that Widodos’ ambitious vision can be realized. Earlier this year, the Indonesian Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) surveyed 170 informed observers, including researchers, academics, business people, journalists, bureaucrats and lawmakers, and found that about 59% of them doubted that the project would materialize due to uncertainty over funding and management. In the ballroom on Oct. 18, the head of the Nusantara National Capital Authority, Bambang Susantono, promised investors that precise regulations governing investor incentives would be released soon, Reuters reported. Widodo himself urged them to trust that Nusantara would go ahead. The legal basis is clear, namely Law number 3 of 2022, he said. The law was passed by 93% of the members of the House of Representatives. If there’s anything you’re not sure about, let me know. In March this year, Japanese group SoftBank said it would not invest in Nusantara, contrary to earlier claims by an Indonesian government minister that the bank would invest $40 billion, Reuters reported.

