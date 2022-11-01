Politics
Putin tells Erdogan he wants real guarantees from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin
LONDON: Human Rights Watch urged the International Criminal Court in The Hague to assess all parties, including former government forces in Afghanistan, for war crimes and crimes against humanity after the Office of the Prosecutor resumed its investigation on Monday .
Patricia Gossman, HRW’s deputy director for Asia, said: The ICC offers a rare opportunity to advance justice in a country where accountability is utterly absent.
This investigation must address serious crimes committed by all parties to the conflict, including US forces, to deliver justice even when the most powerful nations are involved.
The initial ICC investigation, stalled in March 2020 at the request of the Afghan government, had been deadlocked since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021, with ICC judges set to determine who represented the country.
Karim Khan, the ICC prosecutor, was allowed to return to work on October 31 after judges determined Afghanistan under the Taliban was not carrying out meaningful investigations into war crimes or crimes against humanity .
His investigation covers events that began in 2003, after the fall of the Taliban to the US-led coalition, and includes the activities of the Taliban and their affiliates, Daesh, Afghan National Security Forces and armed forces. belonging to ICC member states stationed in the country. , including the United States, and their activities in relation to Afghanistan abroad, which are in part linked to the practices of the United States Central Intelligence Agency.
However, HRW said in its initial request to resume its investigation in September 2021, Khan indicated that any investigation would focus on alleged crimes by the Taliban and the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), a group affiliated with (Daesh), while prioritizing alleged crimes of Afghan security forces and US personnel.
HRW said it found numerous examples of violations of international law committed by Afghan and coalition forces in Afghanistan, including torture and summary executions.
He added that the ICC’s investigation covers all alleged crimes and actors and urged Khan to reconsider his decision not to prioritize these lines of inquiry and to reaffirm his mandate to address the most abuses. serious crimes committed by all parties to the conflict.
However, HRW admitted that Taliban and ISKP activities in the region remained a major concern, adding that the former’s takeover of the country had raised serious concerns not only about the need to bring to justice historical cases of violations of human rights, but also of the rights of future generations.
HRW highlighted how the Taliban had committed unlawful killings, enforced disappearances and other serious abuses primarily targeting former government security forces, civil servants and journalists, including women since seizing power last year. as well as arbitrary detentions, torture and collective punishment against their opponents.
The rights of women and girls are of particular concern, he said, following the closure of almost all secondary schools for girls in the country, their withdrawal from many sectors of activity and restrictions imposed on their freedom of movement and expression. Many women and girls, he added, have been beaten, detained and tortured for protesting these limits imposed on them.
The ISKP, meanwhile, is responsible for the deaths of more than 1,500 innocent civilians, mostly from the Shiite and Hazara communities of Afghanistan.
The security situation in Afghanistan, HRW said, has forced thousands to flee the country and will continue to hamper any attempt by the ICC to investigate and seek justice for the victims.
Gossman said: The ICC’s work in Afghanistan remains vital to bringing justice to victims of terrible crimes, including women and girls, ethnic minorities and LGBT people. Continued impunity in the country’s decades-long conflict will only aggravate the instability, corruption, discrimination and recurrence of violence that the Afghan people have long endured.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2191981/world
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Putin tells Erdogan he wants real guarantees from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin
- US banks report over $1 billion in potential ransomware payouts in 2021
- Western officials: Iran to send more weapons to Russia
- Meet President Jokowi, Menpora claims not to interfere with PSSI KLB
- Collaboration Key to NSWC Dahlgren Division Industry Day > Naval Sea Systems Command > Saved News Module
- News | City of West Hollywood
- Bold. The First King of Hollywood
- Taekwondo training for upcoming ‘2022 Northeast Olympic Games’ in Sikkim
- Luxury wallets for men – Favorites | Most Wanted Products
- Google’s new shopping features help you find great deals
- Ukraine: Energy and water supplies have been hit by missile attacks
- The Simpsons, Superheroes and The Shining! Check Out Hollywood’s Best Halloween Costumes… | Entertainment