Imran Khan wants bloodshed and martial law in the country: Marriyum





Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the general elections would be held on time in accordance with the constitution.

In a televised message on Tuesday, she regretted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement regarding the imposition of martial law, saying democracy will flourish in the country and it will continue to serve the masses.

She said that the President of the PTI does not want elections, democracy, peace and development, but anarchy, chaos and bloodshed. She said the frustration was evident from Imran Khan’s statements.

The Information Minister said that the people of Pakistan respect the rule of law and the constitution. She said the PTI is preparing for a bloody march but the state is fully aware of its responsibilities to protect citizens. All measures will be taken to secure people. She said people could not be pressured by bullying, threats and statements.

The Information Minister said the PML(N) knows how to handle the long march and that Imran Khan will return home before reaching the federal capital.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a historic Kissan package for the development of the agricultural sector. She said the Prime Minister had given instructions for the rapid implementation of the package.

Regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ visit to China, the Information Minister expressed confidence that it will give new impetus to the CPEC envisioned by Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

She regretted that the multi-billion corridor project had been delayed over the past four years. She said we have removed obstacles in the way of Chinese investment and put projects facing delays on track.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/01-Nov-2022/imran-khan-wants-bloodshed-martial-law-in-country-marriyum

