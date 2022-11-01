PTIs walk to cross sensitive areas





RAWALPIDI:

Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) “Haqeeqi Azadi March” timetable for entering the most sensitive areas of Rawalpindi has been finalized that participants of the long march will enter the garrison town from T-Chowk Rawat in Islamabad Highway Square under the leadership of party chairman Imran Khan.

Participants of the long walk will enter from Rawat to GT Road, Swan Camp, Jhelum District Kachheri Road and from Kachheri Chowk District to Murrir Hasan. They will enter Murree Road from Punjab House, Murrir Chowk and settle in Murree Road for a day.

On the second day of the walk, participants will enter the federal capital via Murree Road, Faizabad immediately after breakfast. Meanwhile, participants of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Long March will enter through Islamabad Toll Plaza and participants from Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will enter the federal capital at the same time from Bhara Kahu.

Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan confirmed to The Express Tribune that reception camps have started to be set up on Murree Road to accommodate participants of the long march.

Camps will be organized by each union council at Murree Road, Murrir Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Waris Khan, Kohati Bazar, Asghar Mall Chowk, Chandni Chowk and Rahmanabad Chowk. There will be a reception camp for lawyers in Kachheri Chowk district, while on the other hand, all private schools on all major roads in Rawalpindi including Murree Road, and GT Road will have holidays from Tuesday to November 6.

Large private schools have started vacations. Contacted, Education Department sources said that due to the long march, the final decision on public school vacations will be made on October 31. Public schools on GT Road will remain closed from Tuesday.

Government expands Islamabad red zone amid ‘threat’ of PTI’s Long March

Pakistan Private Schools Management Association Division Chairman Abrar Ahmad Khan, Pakistan Private Schools Association of Colleges Chairman Irfan Muzaffar Kayani and Central Chairman Raja Ilyas said school holidays are compulsory for protect the lives of students.

Long marches and strikes paralyzed the education system. The teaching and learning system has been paralyzed for four years from 2019 to 2022. When the situation improved after the outbreaks of Covid-19 and dengue fever, the long march held the education system hostage.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, the security of all sensitive places, roads and sensitive routes in Rawalpindi has been enhanced.

In these areas, staff police and law enforcement were assigned duties on a rotational basis, while the bomb disposal team was also deployed. All trade organizations, especially the leaders of major road trade organizations, have called their meetings to support, oppose or remain completely neutral in the face of the long march.

Meanwhile, the food and catering sector in Rawalpindi boomed ahead of the arrival of participants in Pakistan’s long Tehreek-e-Insaf march, with local leaders placing bulk orders of rice, korma and naan to accommodate party workers.

Local PTI leaders placed orders for halwa puri, naan, chana, etc. for breakfast and biryani, murgh pulau and chana-riz for lunch and dinner as long march participants are expected to stay in Rawalpindi before leaving for Islamabad with other gatherings joining them at different intersections leading to the federal capital.

Hotel owners and caterers said they would prepare orders as Long March participants approach the garrison town.

After these food orders, rice, gram, meat and chicken shops in the city also received bulk orders in advance.

Published in The Express Tribune, November 1, 2022.

