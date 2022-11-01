Politics
President Jokowi receives IHPS I Year 2022 from BPK
Further, Nyoman explained that the recommendation of the BPK review results was not just for one ministry but also submitted to all ministries/agencies through the Ministry of Finance.
Posted on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 6:15 PM WIB
President Joko Widodo received the 2022 Semester I Exam Results Summary (IHPS) submitted by Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) Chairman Isma Yatun at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 In his statement after the meeting, I BPK member Nyoman Adhi Suryadnyana said that the meeting discussed recommendations on the results of inspections in Ministries, Institutions and State Enterprises (BUMN).
We shared earlier some of our contributions and opinions, our recommendations on the results of inspections in ministries, institutions and public enterprises. Contribution to government as an alternative to policymaking as well as improvements in state governance and finance, Nyoman said.
Further, Nyoman explained that the recommendation of the inspection results was not only for one ministry but also submitted to all ministries/agencies through the Ministry of Finance.
In general, the improvements made will be monitored by the Minister of Finance as coordinator who will deliver a letter from the President to all ministries and institutions to follow up on our findings and improvements, he explained.
Furthermore, Nyoman said that the recommendations of the BPK conclusions cover various areas concerning ministries and institutions as a whole.
The findings of improvement relate to the area of internal control, there are also areas related to compliance with legislative and regulatory provisions. “So we are general, this IHPS does not involve one or two ministries, but ministries and institutions as a whole,” Nyoman said.
Also present at the event were Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, BPK Chairman Isma Yatun and a number of BPK members.
(BPMI Setpres)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-jokowi-terima-ihps-i-tahun-2022-dari-bpk/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Grain export halt as Putin demands ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv – War in Ukraine – World Today News
- President Jokowi receives IHPS I Year 2022 from BPK
- Strand to screen pre-Code Hollywood films from the 1930s
- GNC Promotes Rachel Jones to Executive Leadership Role and Invests in Innovation
- Coroner names domestic violence for first time in woman’s suicide verdict
- PTIs walk to cross sensitive areas
- SpaceX is back with the Falcon Heavy rocket. See the rise moment
- Google Hangouts is finally ready to die
- The Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show returns with a focus on fashion
- Woman Shot at Hollywood Hills Party; 4 arrested
- Onoma, the studio acquired by Embracer Group a few months ago, shuts down
- TV Tonight: Jimmy Akingbola on Growing Up in Foster Care and Breaking Hollywood | Television