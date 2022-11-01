President Jokowi receives IHPS I Year 2022 from BPK

Further, Nyoman explained that the recommendation of the BPK review results was not just for one ministry but also submitted to all ministries/agencies through the Ministry of Finance.

Posted on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 6:15 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo received the 2022 Semester I Exam Results Summary (IHPS) submitted by Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) Chairman Isma Yatun at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 In his statement after the meeting, I BPK member Nyoman Adhi Suryadnyana said that the meeting discussed recommendations on the results of inspections in Ministries, Institutions and State Enterprises (BUMN).

We shared earlier some of our contributions and opinions, our recommendations on the results of inspections in ministries, institutions and public enterprises. Contribution to government as an alternative to policymaking as well as improvements in state governance and finance, Nyoman said.

In general, the improvements made will be monitored by the Minister of Finance as coordinator who will deliver a letter from the President to all ministries and institutions to follow up on our findings and improvements, he explained.

Furthermore, Nyoman said that the recommendations of the BPK conclusions cover various areas concerning ministries and institutions as a whole.

The findings of improvement relate to the area of ​​internal control, there are also areas related to compliance with legislative and regulatory provisions. “So we are general, this IHPS does not involve one or two ministries, but ministries and institutions as a whole,” Nyoman said.

Also present at the event were Finance Minister Sri Mulyani, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, BPK Chairman Isma Yatun and a number of BPK members.