G20 summit: Jokowi believes Black Sea wheat export deal will continue ‘because it’s about food security for everyone in the world’





image sources, Reuters Legend, Jokowi said he was sure the Black Sea Initiative would continue if Russia and Ukraine came to Bali and negotiated, because “it’s about food security for everyone in the world.” November 1, 2022, 7:55 PM WIB President Joko Widodo said he was optimistic about the resumption of the wheat trade agreement between Russia and the international community after the G20 summit in Bali on November 15-16. In an exclusive interview with the BBC’s Karishma Vaswani, Jokowi said he believed the Black Sea Initiative would continue if Russia and Ukraine came to Bali and negotiated, because “it’s about security food for everyone in the world”. He warned that if the problem is not solved, the world “will know hunger, there will be death; this must be avoided”. The Black Sea Initiative is an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by the United Nations, to ensure the safety of merchant vessels exporting grain from Ukraine. On Tuesday (01/11/2022), Russian President Vladimir Putin postponed but did not end the deal. He accused Ukraine of using secure corridors in the Black Sea to attack the Russian fleet. What is the Black Sea Initiative? After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, its navy blockaded Ukrainian Black Sea ports, withholding some 20 million tons of wheat that should have been exported, as well as other foodstuffs such as corn and sunflower oil. In July, a Ukraine-Russia agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations agreed to reopen wheat exports through these ports. Responding to Putin’s latest move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Black Sea Initiative would be respected and accused Russia of blackmailing the world with the threat of famine, a claim Russia denies. Despite the dispute, 12 ships carrying 354,500 tonnes of food, including grain, left Ukraine’s Black Sea port on Monday, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said. This is a record export volume since the start of the Black Sea Initiative, a spokesman for the Odessa military administration was quoted by the news agency as saying. Reuters. One of the ships carrying 40,000 tonnes of wheat has left for Ethiopia, where there is a real possibility of mass starvation, the minister added. Jokowi thinks the deal will continue President Jokowi believes that if the two leaders come to Bali and discuss, the Black Sea Initiative can be continued. Because again, it’s about food security for everyone in the world. If this does not happen, there will be famine, there will be death. This is what we must avoid, Jokowi told BBC News reporter Karishma Vaswani. Meanwhile, President Putin has yet to decide whether to attend the G20 summit in Bali, saying he will consider it. Reported ReutersPutin said if he was not present he would send a senior Russian official to represent him. President Zelensky has also not confirmed that he will come to Bali. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko on Tuesday (01/11) call in a Tweet that Putin’s invitation to the G20 be revoked and that Russia be withdrawn from the G20, for ordering missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. image sources, Reuters Legend, President Putin has not yet decided to attend the G20 summit in Bali. President Jokowi also confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will attend the G20 summit. He hopes President Xi can meet US President Joe Biden in person. “If President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden can meet and talk, it will be very beneficial for the world, if during the meeting they can agree to help the world recover,” Jokowi said. The G20 summit is scheduled for November 15-16, 2022 in Bali. This event is the culmination of a series of events organized since the beginning of the year. The three main issues that will be addressed are health, the transition to renewable energies and digital transformation. This year’s meeting is overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine and the threat of a global recession. Indonesia, as the host, hopes to mediate and try to keep the focus of the meeting on solving global issues.

