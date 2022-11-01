Federal Investigation Agency summons Imran Khan in US cipher probe





NNA | Updated: November 02, 2022 at 03:35 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 02 (ANI): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, as part of the investigation into the audio leaks related to US encryption , reported ARY News. The head of the PTI has been asked to appear before investigators on Wednesday (tomorrow). Along with Khan, former foreign minister and PTI vice-president Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also summoned to FIA headquarters on November 3. Previously, Qureshi was summoned to FIA headquarters at midday on November 1, ARY News reported. On October 27, the agency summoned Azam Khan, former principal secretary to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, to investigate the US cipher. On September 28, Imran Khan’s audio leaked where he was heard talking about the “American conspiracy”. The head of the PTI reportedly said, “Let’s play with it.” It is pertinent to mention that the “American plot” refers to the foreign plot which Imran Khan refers to as the US plot to overthrow the PTI government and replace it with the government of Shehbaz Sharif.

According to The News International, in the latest audio leak, Imran Khan could be heard ordering his then principal secretary to play with the “encryption problem without taking the name of the United States”. “Let’s play with it,” Imran Khan believed he said in the audio, to which Azam Khan suggested they should hold a meeting on US encryption to put it on the record. After the leaked audio, the head of the PTI said that the “encryption should also be leaked so that everyone would come to know how big this plot was. allegedly submitted false affidavits to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The agency had asked the PTI chairman to appear before an investigative team at its Karachi office on October 31. Khan is currently leading a long march, which started from Lahore and is on its way to Islamabad, Dawn reported citing sources. The agency also obtained arrest warrants for several suspects, including PTI leaders Saifullah Nyazee and Amir Kayani. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-federal-investigation-agency-summons-imran-khan-in-us-cypher-probe20221102033509/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos