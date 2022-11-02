Turkey is trying to salvage the Russian-Ukrainian grain deal

World leaders are scrambling to save a deal that would provide food to those who need it most. They are urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume grain shipments from Black Sea ports.

On Saturday, the Russians withdrew from the agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations. They say Ukrainian drones hit their fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol. They criticized the Ukrainians for endangering grain ships and their Russian escorts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Putin on Tuesday and asked him to reverse his decision. Putin said he would consider once an investigation into the attacks is complete.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to reporters in Ankara and said concrete steps should be taken to remove barriers to the export of grain and fertilizer from Russia and Ukraine. He said that the whole world needed these goods.

Cavusoglu added that Erdogan would also appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy said he trusted Turkish negotiators and that the UN would be able to defuse Russia’s “rhetoric”.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops recaptured in the south the ground they had lost at the start of the invasion.

Authorities installed by Russia in the Kherson region have already evacuated people along the western bank of the Dnipro. Now they’re extending that to the east bank. They say Ukrainian troops may be planning to attack a key checkpoint in a bid to evict people from their homes.