Xi Jinping’s brazen consolidation of power

OPINION:

The world watched and stomachs collectively turned last Saturday when disturbing images emerged from the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP), with General Secretary Xi Jinping seated stone-faced while his predecessor, Hu Jintao, 79 years, was forcibly removed from a meeting by an assistant. The footage supported the tale of an old-fashioned public purge led by Mr. Xi, while the state-controlled Xinhua news agency reported that Mr. Hu simply felt ill and needed to rest. .

Whatever the real machinations behind this dramatic scene, the result is that Mr. Xi has consolidated power and piled the Central Committee with new appointments loyal to him, such as the new premier, Li Qiang, a loyalist with no experience in the national government, destroying everything. possible checks and balances on its power.

Mr Xi has abolished the usual 10-year term limit, and many expect him to be leader for life. This virtually guarantees more repression at home, more state interference in the economy, including COVID-zero lockdown policies that have stunted national economic growth with global implications, and more aggression at the stranger.

As odious as China’s internal power dynamics and system of governance are to democratic sensibilities, it is the dynamism of American institutions that will determine the future of this rivalry and ultimately ensure our success. Mr. Xi’s brand of aggressive expansionist authoritarianism is here to stay and does not seek to coexist peacefully with the free world. The threat to the American way of life is acute and accelerating, affecting citizens and households on sensitive issues such as jobs, inflation, the health of their health and their personal information. Whatever the promises of past engagement, we now know that China under Xi Jinping has chosen confrontation.

Of course, human rights abuses like the genocide and concentration camps in Xinjiang need to be cataloged and exposed. China’s rapid and threatening military build-up must be monitored and countered. But our primary concern must be our own land and resources, our own cultural and intellectual security, and our own economic prosperity.

Our defense literally begins at the grassroots: we must prohibit CCP ownership of US farmland. Securing and dominating global food supply chains is an integral part of China’s “Belt and Road” initiative. The CCP owns enough agricultural land in the United States to house nearly 800 average-sized American family farms. Americans have the right to determine which foreign countries can buy American farmland, and countries that spread malign influence at all levels of our society to undermine us should not be allowed to acquire it.

Red and blue states are tackling this problem, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis proposing new legislation and the California Legislature passing a related measure last summer that would effectively ban CCP farmland purchases. . In the new Congress, we must also enact such safeguards at the federal level.

Our states must institute laws that protect their college campuses from the CCP’s malign influence on students, faculty, and programs. Beginning in 2004, the CCP began sponsoring Confucius Institutes (CIs) to export Chinese soft power to the United States, leveraging university partnerships to influence the culture of American college campuses and counter activities, events, or programs who would oppose the CCP.

Although the ICs have declined in recent years under intense scrutiny, their goals are now pursued by the Chinese Student and Scholars Associations (CSSAs), whose membership is swollen by the growing number of Chinese-born students. CCP in the United States. would prohibit the involvement of University of Wisconsin systems in Chinese government-sponsored recruitment or propaganda programs. This language effectively covers CIs, CSSAs, and any creatively framed legacy groups that may arise in their wake.

The United States has been defined and strengthened by its unwavering commitment to the values ​​of democracy and republicanism embodied in the Constitution, even when our enemies and adversaries laughed that it made us soft and weak. The world has always been filled with cold-blooded dictators and their methodically murderous regimes. While the CCP is particularly cynical, unscrupulous, and effective at coercing its own people into submission, it cannot touch our freedoms if we don’t let it.

Ultimately, victory in the Cold War was not determined on the battlefield but by the rebirth of American greatness. The greatness of our people, our economy, our system of government, and the zeitgeist of Morning in America were the bright sun that erased Soviet tyranny. It was system against system. The Chinese system is more powerful, has global reach, and is integrated into the Western world in a way the Soviet Union could never have dreamed of. The institutions and pillars that have preserved our freedom in this competition are under threat from within today. This is precisely where the conflict with the CCP system and its evil influences will be won or lost.

Steve Yates is president of the China Policy Initiative at America First Policy Institute. He served as president of Radio Free Asia and deputy national security adviser to the White House from 2001 to 2005. Adam Savit is director of the China Policy Initiative at the institute.