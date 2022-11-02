Donald Trump’s longtime chief financial officer is about to tell a jury exactly how the Trump Organization. Fraud committed





Since July 2021, when the Manhattan District Attorneys Office hit him with a number of criminal charges, including conspiracy and multiple counts of tax evasion and falsifying documents, the Trump Organization insisted she was a completely innocent victim of a political witch hunt. The problem with this statement? Its longtime chief financial officer, who was indicted alongside the company, admitted to committing all of these crimes, pleaded guilty in August and is now set to detail them all to a jury, in testimony likely to major involvement of Donald Trump’s family business.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorneys Office said in their opening statement that Allen Weisselberg would deliver an insider account of how the company allegedly spent 15 years engaging in a massive fraud scheme. which increased executive compensation while allowing the company to avoid paying taxes. This case is about greed and cheating, tax evasion, attorney Susan Hoffinger told the jury. The scheme was conducted, directed and authorized at the highest level of the accounting department. Weisselberg’s testimony, she added, will give you the inside story of how he carried out this tax scheme. In August, Weisselberg pleaded guilty to the 15 counts he had been charged with the previous year, agreeing to testify at the Trump Organizations criminal trial. As The New York Times noted at the time, prosecutors have essentially charged him with conspiracy with the Trump Organization, and his testimony will undermine any effort by corporate attorneys to assert that no crime was committed. .

While Weisselberg could, in theory, try to lie about the scheme in an effort to stay loyal to Trump, such a choice could result in his jail term of up to 15 years. If he’s telling the truth, that as the company’s chief financial officer, he’s engaged in a scheme to compensate himself and other executives with unofficial benefits for which taxes have no not been paid, and that he personally dodged taxes on $1.76 million in income over the past 15 years, he was expecting a five-month prison sentence, in addition to having to pay financial penalties. Among the benefits Weisselberg received in the decade-and-a-half-long scam were an Upper West Side apartment, rented Mercedes-Benzes and private school tuition for his grandchildren. When the indictment against him and the Trump Organization came to light last year, it suggested the company was foolish enough to keep actual spreadsheets of his alleged crimes. Reacting to the news at the time, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump insisted people were dodging taxes all the time and it was all much ado about nothing. In fact, they postulated that the $1.76 million on which Weisselberg did not pay taxes was just currency.

As Hoffinger noted on Monday, Weisselberg reported directly to Trump for 35 years, and the Queens-born real estate developer trusted Weisselberg so much he made him a director of the company when he became President. It was also Weisselberg who allegedly arranged for the Trump Organization to pay Michael Cohen $35,000 a month, which served as reimbursement for the $130,000 Cohen paid Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about the alleged affair with Trump, which the former president denies to this day.

On Monday, lawyers for the Trump Organization tried to argue that the company and Donald Trump were completely unaware of what Weisselberg was up to. You were all here during jury selection and heard the prosecutor repeatedly claim that Donald Trump was involved or even knew what Allen Weisselberg was doing, defense attorney Michael van der Veen said. You will learn that Mr. Weisselberg hid what he was doing from the company and the owners of the companies.

