‘Go_Back_Modi’ vs ‘GujaratWithModiJi’: Trends clash before the PM’s visit to Morbi | Latest India News





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gujarat’s Morbi – where 135 people died after a suspended footbridge collapsed on Sunday – competing hashtags #Go_Back_Modi and #GujaratWithModiJi climbed to the top of Twitter’s trending lists on Tuesday. According to Twitter’s tracking page, as of 2:30 p.m., the latter is in sixth place with over 15,300 tweets and the former is 25th (after being third) with over 20,000 tweets. The rival trends come as the Prime Minister is in his home state campaigning for an Assembly election due later this year. He has revised his schedule after Sunday’s disaster and will travel to the hospital where the injured are being treated. On Monday, he said his “heart is full of pain” and “…I have rarely felt that pain”. READ | Prime Minister visits site of Pont du Morbi accident and meets patients at local hospital Several of the tweets with the hashtag #Go_Back_Modi criticized the Prime Minister for claiming to score brownie points in a disaster. One of them said “shame, shame”. Another was a cartoon showing the broken bridge over a chasm between Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and a “vote bank”. A third user wrote: ‘We need a Prime Minister focused on the development of the country rather than the camera’ and a fourth showed that Modi was ‘selling out India’ on the popular reality show ‘Shark Tank”. A counter-trend quickly emerged – #GujaratWithModiJi – and Twitter users posted messages of support for the prime minister, pushing the hashtag near the top of the rankings in India. “Gujarat was with Namo…Gujarat is with Namo…Gujarat will always be with @narendramodi ji,” one user wrote. Among those tweets were verified accounts belonging to members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The Prime Minister’s visit sparked a row after images of overnight repair work at the hospital – painting walls, upgrading infrastructure and even new sheets for patients’ beds – emerged online. READ | Gujarat bridge collapse toll now 135 down 10 points The opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi party have torn apart the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, accusing it of prioritizing Modi’s visit over treating the injured. READ | Morbi hospital painted before Prime Minister’s visit, Congress calls ‘tragedy’ The opposition also attacked the BJP over the choice of the company to renovate the British-era bridge, particularly after documents suggested rushed repairs and the reopening of the bridge without certificates of fitness. The company – Oreva, known for making Ajanta clocks – has been condemned for a “ruthless approach” and nine people have been arrested so far.

