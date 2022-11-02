Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the G20 summit virtually





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is unlikely to be able to attend the G20 summit in Bali in mid-November in person, as the humanitarian situation in his country is still worrying due to the Russian invasion. “We have previously registered the president (Zelensky) for an online speech if he cannot attend the conference in person,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to Indonesia Vasyl Hamianin told Tempo on Tuesday, November 1. 2022. The G20 summit will be held in Bali on November 15-16, 2022. This year’s presidency will focus on post-pandemic global economic recovery, with priorities in health, digital transformation and energy transition. However, the meeting between the members of the G20 is this time overshadowed by the global crisis in the food and energy sectors triggered by the war between Russia and Ukraine. In several ministerial meetings, several Western countries led by the United States have strongly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the food and energy crisis. President Zelensky previously declared his intention to personally go to the G20 summit, but taking into account the needs of the Ukrainian people and the situation on the battlefield. Currently, the Russian aggression against Ukraine is still ongoing. Ukraine has taken back several of its territories from Russia in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Russia has stepped up missile strikes targeting infrastructure and civilians. The Ukrainian ambassador said Zelensky’s decision to attend the summit was not yet final. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi had previously noticed that Zelensky, after the outbreak of the conflict, had not yet participated in any international forums in person. But overall, she said all G20 member countries and guests reacted positively to the summit. DANIEL AHMAD | Translator: IMAJI LASAHIDO (Trainee) Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

