Turkey seeks to convince Russia to renege on grain deal with Ukraine

Turkey is stepping up efforts to salvage a critical Ukrainian grain export deal after Russia announced it was suspending its participation following alleged Ukrainian attacks on occupied Crimea. In a phone call today, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow could take over the case if he has real guarantees from Kyiv.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday to discuss the terms under which Russia would resume its role in the deal. The agreement negotiated in July by Ankara and the United Nations allowed Ukraine, the world’s largest supplier of cereals alongside Russia, to resume exports amid growing fears of a global food crisis.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held a separate call with Russian Defense Chief Sergei Shoigu, urging the Kremlin to reconsider its position. Akar called the deal a purely humanitarian effort and said it should be separate from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan has pledged to keep the deal alive. Even if Russia behaves hesitantly because it has not received the same benefits, we will resolutely continue our efforts to serve humanity,” Erdogan said in a speech on Monday.

Under a pair of separately struck deals with Russia and Ukraine, the two countries are allowed to ship grain and fertilizer through a so-called grain corridor across the Black Sea. Incoming and outgoing ships are checked by a team of controllers in a dedicated center in Istanbul made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN inspectors.

Omer Celik, spokesman for Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party, said Russian personnel stationed at the Joint Coordination Center were no longer taking part in inspections, although they had not yet given up their job. job. Ukrainian personnel have also voluntarily relinquished their role until a new agreement is reached, leaving the Turks and the United Nations to deal with this task.

The stakes are high for Turkey, the world’s second largest recipient of Ukrainian grain after Spain. The July deal reinforced Erdogan’s image as one of the few leaders who can talk to Washington, the Kremlin and Kyiv and get results.

Russia insists the deal is one-sided, with Ukraine reaping the bulk of the benefits.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that it was halting the grain deal indefinitely in response to alleged Ukrainian drone attacks on its ships in the Black Sea.

Russian state news agency TASS, citing the country’s Foreign Ministry, reported that Lavrov told Cavusoglu that resuming cooperation under the deal would only be possible with the necessary guarantees. from Kyiv.

Three other ships left Ukrainian ports on Tuesday with the approval of Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, according to the coordination center. On Monday, 12 ships carrying 334,000 tons of grain left Ukraine, leaving many to wonder if Russian participation is even necessary.

Yoruk Isik, an Istanbul-based geopolitical observer who closely follows Russia’s illicit trade lootedUkrainian cereals, noted that the Russian naval fleet is in disarray. Its best remaining warships are moored in the far northern Black Sea, he told Al-Monitor, and Moscow therefore lacks the strength to implement a blockade of Ukrainian ports at this stage of the conflict. If the rest of the world says: We are continuing to export Ukrainian grain, there is nothing Russia can do but attack Ukrainian ports, depriving the world’s poorest of food and driving up insurance costs Ukrainian ships, Isik said. If Russia wants to embarrass itself further, it can do so, I suppose.

Analysts say Russia’s goal is to wrest more concessions. They want better terms for themselves via Turkey, said Yevgeniya Gaber, a former Ukrainian diplomat and senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and Carleton University’s Center for Modern Turkish Studies.

Gaber said Russia’s reasoning for freezing its participation made no sense. The attacks cited to justify the move occurred 220 kilometers (134 miles) from the grain corridor. Russia itself is bombing Ukraine, launching missiles from the Black Sea. According to this logic, Russia is also violating the agreement.

Gaber thinks Russia wants to increase the volume of grain and fertilizers it exports through the corridor at the expense of Ukraine. They want more Russian exports and less Ukrainian exports, Gaber told Al-Monitor.

Russia also wants a resumption of ammonia exports via Ukraine. A pipeline carrying Russian ammonia, a key ingredient in the production of nitrogen fertilizers, to the Black Sea port of Odessa stopped working after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The UN pressured the parties to reach an agreement, as first reported by the FinancialTimes in September.

Russia also likely wants Ukraine to halt its offensive to retake Kherson, a critical port city in the south of the country, a request Ukraine will almost certainly reject as it seeks to consolidate its recent battlefield gains. .