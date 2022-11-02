Xi Jinping strengthens his power in Beijing

At the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing last month, Xi Jinping succeeded in consolidating power, giving himself a new five-year term as head of China’s ruling party, its state government and its army. He rejected attempts by his predecessor, Hu Jintao, to limit the terms of the general secretary of the Communist Party of China and its president to two terms, and dismissed Hu’s collective and consensual style of leadership. It is also possible that Xi engineered Hu Jintao’s sudden departure from the stage at the Party Congress, symbolizing the rejection of some of Hu’s policies.

In his report to the CCP Congress on his second term, Xi defined China as “still on a long march to build a modern socialist society,” that is, still struggling to build its military while ensuring what the party never changes in nature. . He also specified that the party would be at the center of the establishment and the state government, the management of the economy, public and private enterprises and the People’s Liberation Army. He also installed loyal party members into the ruling 24-member Politburo and its seven-member governing Standing Committee.

These are unmitigated political victories for Xi and his style of leadership. Even so, some changes are visible at the top of the Chinese power structure, and these are likely to dictate the shape of Chinese politics and foreign policy in the years to come.

In the Politburo Standing Committee, new number two leader Li Qiang will likely replace Li Keqiang as prime minister. Li Qiang brings his experience as party secretary in Shanghai. With him is Ding Xuexiang, Xi’s chief of staff, who has also held posts in Shanghai. These are men who will be loyal to Xi and aim to implement his policies. A third, Zhao Leji, has roots in Xi’s home province of Shaanxi.

In the Politburo, meanwhile, Xi Jinping installed new member Ma Xingrui, who led the crackdown on Muslims in Xinjiang — a move that does not bode well for policies of religious tolerance and human rights. There are also members linked to key provinces for China’s economy or party policies like its “zero-COVID” pandemic plan. They are loyal to Xi and reflect and support both his authoritarian style and his centralized, top-down management of the party, government affairs and politics.

In the Central Military Commission, a party and state body, Xi appointed two staunch loyalists known for their knowledge of modern military strategy, technology and equipment as vice presidents. One of them, General Zhang Youxia, had combat experience in the 1979 China-Vietnam conflict and supported Xi’s PLA reforms in 2015-16. The other, General He Weidong, commanded an army group in Fujian province, across from Taiwan, the same province where Xi Jinping had his own training experiences as Communist Party secretary and political commissar of Taiwan. a reserve unit of the PLA. General He Weidong’s background means an officer with decades of experience planning an invasion of Taiwan is now advising Xi.

Which brings us to foreign policy. Xi’s strengthened political hand in the country will likely have collateral – and unnecessary – effects on the country’s role in the world. U.S. policymakers and lawmakers can expect a newly empowered Xi to thumb his nose at recent Western sanctions and threats, while cementing the CCP’s authority in controlling state power and development of indigenous products. Under Xi, China will continue to seek to dominate supply chains and control vital resources, materials or energy wherever and whenever possible.

Chinese espionage is also likely to increase. China can be counted on to increase its cyber penetrations, foreign talent recruitment and technology transfer programs. The aim is to bring together technological prowess and accelerate research and development from China in what it sees as long-term competition with the West.

During his presentation to the Party Congress, Xi used the term “reform and opening up”. The expression has a precise meaning in the communist understanding, and it is far from trivial. The Chinese Communist Party will install officials in foreign and domestic enterprises, joint ventures and financial institutions. It will also open the door to foreign investment and industry, but on its own terms. Meanwhile, Xi’s vaunted “Belt and Road” initiative will continue to seek overseas outlets for Chinese products and bring in raw materials and food.

The Chinese Party Congress took place against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, and the policies of the CCP may be affected. Russian military stumbles in Ukraine have not escaped Xi, and these failures will likely make Beijing more cautious about an invasion of Taiwan, at least in the short term. But they were also instructive for Xi on the capabilities required to achieve his ultimate goal of “reunification.”

Xi will focus on transforming the PLA into what he called a “world-class” military, one capable of maintaining a threatening posture against both Taiwan and the United States. Beijing views Taiwan’s takeover not as a matter of “if,” but of “when.” And the Chinese leader now has more tools than ever to make that vision a reality.

