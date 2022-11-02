Trump joins conspiracy theorists stoking doubts over Pelosi attack





It’s a lot of bad stuff and I’m not a fan of Nancy Pelosi, but what’s going on there is very sad, Trump continued. The whole thing is crazy, and if there is even a bit of truth in what is being said. The window was broken into and it was strange that the cops were standing there almost from the time it all happened. So you’re going to have to explain that to your audience, including me.

Police reports into the incident have debunked several conservative claims surrounding the attack, including that suspect David DePape, 42, previously knew Paul Pelosi and that there was no break-in at the Pelosi home in San Francisco.

The FBI, in charging documents, said officers at the scene secured a roll of duct tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties. They also observed a broken glass door to the back porch. They said DePape told them he broke into the house through the glass door using a hammer and surprised Pelosis’s husband. DePape said he intended to confront Speaker Pelosi and see her roll around Congress with broken kneecaps, which would show other members of Congress that actions have consequences.

The speaker was not at home when DePape entered.

Trump isn’t the only conservative who has sought to cast doubt on or shed light on the idea that Speaker Pelosi was DePapes’ target.

His son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a photo of a hammer and men’s underwear online. Dinesh DSouza, the conservative provocateur and director of the widely discredited 2020 election documentary 2000 Mules, has repeatedly questioned the facts of the case on Twitter and said he believes, without evidence, that the suspect was a sexual partner or a prostitute. Billionaire Elon Musk also shared a tweet about the attack which has since been deleted, saying there is a small possibility there is more to this story than meets the eye. That tweet, from Twitter’s new owner, included a link to the Santa Monica Observer, known for publishing lies, which claimed without any evidence that DePape was a prostitute.

