Boris Johnson gears up for another lucrative gig as ex-PM signs up for cryptocurrency conference

Boris Johnson is set for another money-making speaking gig after signing up to attend an international cryptocurrency conference in Singapore next month.

The former prime minister – who last month abandoned his bid to quickly return to No 10 – is due to appear at the International Symposium on Advances in Blockchain on December 2.

Mr Johnson is listed as the keynote speaker at the day-long meeting, which is taking place at the city-state’s five-star InterContinental hotel.

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney is also listed as a guest speaker.

A photo of Mr Johnson appears on the conference website under a description of the meeting as a “new dimension of interoperability coupling DeFi and CeFi”.

The Singapore summit is set to be a continuation of Mr Johnson’s globetrotting since he announced his resignation as prime minister.

This summer, before officially leaving Downing Street, Mr Johnson spent a belated honeymoon in Slovenia with his wife Carrie.

The couple also vacationed in Greece.

Since leaving No 10, the Johnsons have vacationed in the Dominican Republic.

Mr Johnson reportedly broke that break when he appeared at an insurance industry conference in Colorado on October 11.

He was reported to have won over $150,000 (131,000) for a 90-minute speech and ‘fireside chat’ at the Insurance Leadership Forum.

Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie returned from the Dominican Republic on October 21 as he tried to stage a bold political comeback.

Upon his return to London, Mr Johnson spent a frantic weekend trying to drum up support from Tory MPs for his return as Prime Minister.

When Liz Truss announced her own resignation as Prime Minister on October 20 – after a disastrous 44 days as Mr Johnson's successor – he cut short his stay in the Dominican Republic in order to mount a bold bid for a political comeback.

But – despite claiming to have secured the required backing from 100 Tory MPs in order to formally enter the contest to replace Ms Truss – Mr Johnson subsequently dropped out of the leadership contest.

He insisted it was ‘just not the right time’ for him to return to Downing Street.

The ex-Prime Minister now appears to have started to boost his income again through gigs.

Mr Johnson’s allies have previously explained how he wanted to ‘put some hay in the attic’ after quitting frontline politics.

As well as speaking engagements, he is also asked to return to journalism and complete a biography of Shakespeare which he began before entering Downing Street.

Yesterday Mr Johnson shared a video on social media of him receiving his Covid booster shot at Hillingdon Hospital in his Greater London constituency.

He urged everyone over 50 to get their booster shots as well as the flu shot.

Besides Mr Johnson and Mr Cheney, other guests at next month’s Singapore cryptocurrency conference include a speaker known as “gmoney”.

They are described as a “renowned NFT cultural thought leader, educator, and community authority, known for wearing his iconic CryptoPunk orange beanie.”