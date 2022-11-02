Liz Cheney says Donald Trump ‘has an obligation to comply’ with committee subpoena and testimony will be ‘under oath’ – Deadline





“The committee is in discussions with President Trump’s lawyers and he has an obligation to comply” by this Friday, Jan. 6, committee vice-chairman Cheney told Judy Woodruff, an anchor today. PBS NewsHour, the recent subpoena of the former chairman of the Congressional group.

Cheney said she believes the former Apprentice host “has a legal duty to testify, but that doesn’t always carry weight with Donald Trump.”

On Oct. 21, the committee “issued a subpoena for Trump’s ‘testimony and documents regarding the select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol and its causes.’ asked to appear “on or about November 14”.

Regarding the specifics of Trump’s testimony, she added, “We haven’t made a decision on the format, but it will be under oath. This will be done, potentially, over several days.

More generally, Cheney said it would be the committee that would dictate the terms of the former president’s testimony. “This is not a situation where the committee is going to put itself at the mercy of Donald Trump.”

The congressional committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump at its last meeting on Oct. 13. It was formed in July 2021 and has since held a series of nine television hearings, many aired in prime time by broadcast networks, presenting evidence on the causes and details of the attack on the January 6, 2021 against the United States Capitol.

Cheney today observed that the work of the Committee, which she called “the largest investigation in American history”, must be concluded by the end of the year, “but we still have a lot to do”.

