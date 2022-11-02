Wealthy Chinese flee country after Xi Jinping re-election: report





Major stock markets fell sharply after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) last month, which saw Chinese leader Xi Jinping win a historic third term. After the Communist Party’s two-decade reunion, the capital is rapidly withdrawing from the Chinese market as the rich and wealthy have begun to flee the mainland, reports the Financial Post. Analysts say this reflects market sentiment on the future situation in the country. The leader of the Communist Party of China chose an entirely new team after winning the historic third term to reduce the likelihood of him facing a political challenge. Indeed, the leader is likely to adopt tougher policies in Beijing regarding the economy, foreign relations and human rights. China’s seven most important figures now make up the party’s new Standing Committee, chaired by Xi. All six were selected by the President and are fiercely devoted to him. Usually, Chinese stocks do well after the conclusion of party conventions, but the 20th National Congress was different. Japan’s Nikkei Asia said the main reason is the rise of leaders to the country’s top decision-making body who lack a reform spirit. According to a report by Britain’s Financial Times, British immigration lawyers have been given ‘start-up’ instructions by three very wealthy Chinese business families to carry out their escape plan. Immigration companies in the Chinese metropolis have reported an increase in the number of people applying for US green cards with special talents, as the program has a shorter processing time. Reports say that luxury homes in Shanghai have dropped around 40% from the market price and some people are selling them. Other reports detail that a large number of luxury homes are being sold. Lilian Co, who manages the Strategic China Panda Fund at Eric Sturdza Investments, said the market was clearly disappointed with the new seven-member Politburo standing committee made up of Xi allies. “Since Xi’s ideology has not been pro-market in recent years, a leadership team loyal to Xi means no change in political direction while he is in power,” she said. told CNN. (ANI) (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/2234854-rich-chinese-people-fleeing-country-after-xi-jinping-re-election-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos