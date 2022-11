Jemele Hill on her life-changing Donald Trump tweet

Internet Explorer 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Remember when former ESPN SportsCenter co-host Jemele Hill was canceled for calling Donald Trump a white supremacist? Since that life-changing moment, Hill has become more outspoken and political, but first, she wants you to understand her story. She joins Mehdi to discuss his new memoir, Uphill.Nov. 2, 2022

