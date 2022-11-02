Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the victims of the Morbi bridge tragedy and offers his condolences





Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the victims of the Morbi bridge tragedy on Tuesday evening. He inspected the site of the bridge collapse and had a word with local officials about the unfortunate incident. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Hours before Modi landed in Morbi, the government announced compensation of Rs 6 lakh for relatives of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. After the inspection, Modi and Patel interacted with the injured at the Morbi Civil Hospital. More than 134 people lost their lives in this tragedy, including 56 children and teenagers. Hundreds of people were injured and hospitalized. After meeting the injured victims admitted to the Morbi civil hospital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the SP office in Morbi. After the visit, Prime Minister Modi shared on his social media: I went to Morbi who witnessed the horrific bridge accident. Meeting with bereaved families and presentation of condolences. I visited the scene of the tragedy and went to the hospital where the injured are recovering. Also met with those involved in the rescue operations and chaired a review meeting. Earlier on October 31, Prime Minister Modi remarked on this tragedy in Kevadia. He said, I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. In this hour of mourning, the government is with bereaved families in every way. The Gujarat government has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since yesterday. The Center also extends all its assistance to the state government. Priority is given to ensuring that people encounter a minimum of problems. Earlier today, Bhupendra Patel said, “We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sticking with us through this difficult time and guiding us to lift Gujarat out of this heartbreak. The search operation continued in the Machchu River two days after the incident that left more than 140 people dead. NDRF Commander VVN Prasanna Kumar, who is overseeing the rescue operation, said a few bodies may be lying on the river bed. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has scheduled the motion for a judicial inquiry into the bridge collapse for a hearing on Nov. 14. Follow us on social networks

